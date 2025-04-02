Software Developer to nok9
2025-04-02
nok9 is pioneering the industry of wireless power emulation and measurement equipment. nok9 is now looking to strengthen their team in Malmö with a skilled software developer.
OM TJÄNSTEN
nok9 is pioneering the industry of wireless power emulation and measurement equipment. Their commitment to quality, learning and responsibility drives them to deliver exceptional measurement and development tools for research, design and quality assurance. Based in Malmö, Sweden, nok9's products, encompassing both hardware and software, are meticulously designed, validated, calibrated, and serviced to ensure their customers can build the best products and advance the industry.
nok9 are looking to strengthen their team with a developer with focus om Graphical User Interface.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design, update and maintain the Graphical User Interface (GUI) through e.g. change requests, bug reports, requirements documents
• Focus on enhancing the user experience and improve the GUI layout
• Review your own or someone else's code
• Perform "white box" testing before committing the code.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in computer science or related field
• At least 3 years of work experience in Software Development
• At least 3 years of work experience with C# .NET
It is meritorious if you have
• Master's degree in computer science or related fields
• Experience in WPF, ASP .NET, Javascript, HTML, MongoDB, Git
• Knowledge in database processing and management
• Familiarity with Agile Software Development and JIRA
• Experience in testing.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stress tolerant
• Social
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
