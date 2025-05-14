Software Developer to ABB Marine & Ports
ABB AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2025-05-14
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to R&D Team Lead
Your role and responsibilities
In this role you will be part of Marine and Ports in Västerås. ABB's business for ports assists shipping companies to transfer containers in a reliable, quick and cost-efficient way. Ports is specialized in advanced automation and information systems for motion control of all types of container cranes. We are the leading supplier of crane systems and are active worldwide. In the large terminal automation projects, we deliver electric and automation systems for 50 to 100 cranes, to the major container ports in the world.
Your responsibilities
You will be part of our agile software development team and work in close collaboration with our customers.
Design, implement, test and deliver software.
Participating in requirement gathering process, working with Product Owners and custom projects.
Living ABB's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Qualifications for the role
You have a bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science.
You should be familiar with Object Oriented program (C++ and Java)
Experience from ABB STS and or ASC Crane systems are meriting.
As a person you are driven with an outward personality with strong customer focus and team cooperation
You are highly self-driven.
You have a desire to learn new things and deepen your knowledge.
Since you will work in a global company, you need to master English in both speech and writing, Swedish language skills are meriting.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Anders Jonsson, +46 724 64 4745, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Onsten, +46 705 32 22 58; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. Talent Partner: Johannes Westermark Hester.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Last day to apply is May 27. Recruitment is ongoing, the position might be filled before this date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Ängsgärdet Jobbnummer
9337837