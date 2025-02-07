Software Developer, Nordea Node
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 28464
Are you a person motivated by delivering business value through software automation? Nordea Node is now looking to recruit a new Backend Software Developer as part of Nordea Life & Pensions Sweden's continued push in digitalizing the insurance market. Nordea Node currently works with some of Sweden's leading employers, including tech, IT-consultants and law firms.
This role is based in Malmö, Sweden. This is a permanent, full-time, Hybrid, position.
Nordea is a place where traditions meet tomorrow. We're not just a bank, we're a tech employer on a mission to evolve finance securely and responsibly. Together, we impact millions of people's daily lives by ensuring they can access our solutions anytime, anywhere, while safeguarding their personal data and wealth. Join us in making an impact on the banking industry.
About our team
Nordea Nodes mission is to help employers and their employees towards a better and safer life. We offer you an exciting workplace with the opportunity to work on a modern technology stack (microservices, GraphQL, Node.js, GitHub, Google Cloud Platform) developing the premier benefit brokerage platform in Sweden. Our tech and product team consist of around 20 highly motivated colleagues. At Nordea Node you get to work in a dynamic start-up-like environment, whilst having access to the great benefit package offered by Nordea Group and Nordea Life & Pensions Sweden.
As the Backend Developer at Nordea Node you will be part of an agile team responsible for writing and maintaining several services in our microservice architecture.
The responsibilities include:
* Develop new features in close collaboration with other teams, product managers, business users and other stakeholders
* Instrument applications for observability, debugging and continuous improvement
* Work with our infrastructure team to implement best practices in terms of security and availability
* Continuously monitor the performance of the team's services to fulfil SLOs and resolve issues
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
As the Backend Developer at Nordea Node, you have a great interest in the business, facilitating a great understanding of the business logic necessary to deliver concrete business value for our users.
We are looking for a person with:
* Formal education in computer science and/or software development
* Experience with Kubernetes and microservice architectures
* Experience with DevOps and continuous delivery
Nice to have:
* Experience writing Node.js microservices
* Experience writing GraphQL apis
* Experience from the insurance industry
What we offer
People are driven by many different factors. For some, it's to take their career to the next level. For others, it's to break new ground within their area of expertise - in other words, with us, you will always move forward.
A culturethat fosters performance and growth in one of the largest Nordic banks, offering various opportunities to evolve, develop and learn from brilliant colleagues with diverse backgrounds in a vibrant working environment.
Hybrid working model- we believe in the value of bringing people together and at the same time we embrace the freedom of flexibility.
Diversity and inclusion are a natural part of our daily work. We know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable one. We genuinely believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us stronger together. Every day we strive to find new ways to improve diversity and inclusion within our community e.g. we have signed the European Diversity Charters in the countries where we operate to show our commitment and engage with others to continue learning and improving.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 07/03/2025. For more information, you are welcome to contact Theodor Lindquist (theodor.lindquist@nordeanode.se
).
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
