Software Developer for Driver Modeling in SIL
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a team building an in-house simulation environment used to test the decision-making and control parts of an AD/ADAS software stack. In this automotive R&D setting, closed-loop simulation plays a key role in verifying software behavior across complex traffic scenarios before it reaches real vehicles.
Your focus will be driver modeling in a Software-in-the-Loop environment. You will work closely with software developers, automotive engineers, data scientists, and physicists to make sure the driver model performs well in relevant scenarios and supports a fast, scalable simulator built on open standards. This is a strong opportunity if you want to combine software development with simulation, control theory, and safety-focused product development.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and improve driver models for closed-loop simulations used to test decision and control software.
You will work hands-on in C++ and Python as part of the simulator development.
You will evaluate how the driver model behaves in different scenarios and help refine performance and robustness.
You will contribute to a scalable simulation environment built around standards such as OpenScenario, OpenDrive, and OSI.
You will collaborate in an agile Scrum team with shared ownership of user stories and backlog items.
You will work closely with cross-functional colleagues in software, automotive engineering, data science, and physics.
RequirementsM.Sc. in Physics, Automotive Engineering, Mechatronics, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or another relevant engineering field, or comparable skills gained outside formal education.
Experience with closed-loop simulations and control theory.
Experience developing software in C++ and Python.
Ability to communicate clearly, take ownership of your work, and collaborate well in a team.
You are comfortable solving loosely defined problems and working in an environment where ambiguity and change are part of the everyday work.
Ability to complete a basic background check covering education, employment history, identity, and citizenship verification.
Nice to haveExperience with driver modeling in a simulation context.
Experience with OpenScenario, OpenDrive, and OSI standards.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7959533-2067418". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9975897