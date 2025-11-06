Software Developer (C++, C#, Unity)
2025-11-06
About the organisation
Surgical Science is a leading provider of medical simulation training and software solutions. Together with healthcare partners and customers worldwide, we enhance patient safety and healthcare outcomes through evidence-based simulation to improve clinical proficiency and performance.
We are a fast-growing global organization with offices in Sweden, Israel, the US, Wales, and China. Our diverse and multicultural workplace embraces both onsite and remote team members, fostering a hybrid work environment.
We believe in empowering our employees, valuing their unique experiences and knowledge, and encouraging them to make a meaningful impact. Growth and development are at the heart of our culture, and you'll be part of a welcoming, open team where your creativity is valued.
Guided by our core values-respect, curiosity, and perseverance-we strive to create an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute to our shared success.
Job Summary
You will work with our Stockholm-based team to develop state-of-the-art VR simulations for teaching surgeons. Your responsibilities will include:
Using a combination of C++ and Unity/C# to develop and refine advanced surgical simulations with realistic 3D graphics and soft-body dynamics.
Using the latest VR and hand-tracking technologies to create immersive surgical training.
Collaborating with a global team, both on-site and remote.
Together with the team, you will help shape the future of surgical training.
This role will be based in Stockholm, Sweden (2 days in the office).
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we are seeking not only technical competence but a person who can fit in our diverse team culture.
Must have requirements:
Minimum 3 years of professional work experience with C++.
Experience working with Unity and C#.
Flexible, problem-solving mindset, comfortable working across the boundaries of C++/C#/Unity.
You enjoy working in a project-oriented, multicultural environment within a global team.
You work well independently while also enjoying being part of a collaborative team.
You are not afraid to reach out to others when facing complex challenges and are open to sharing your knowledge generously.
A degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or an equivalent field.
An interest in and knowledge of 3D graphics technologies.
Professional-level English and strong communication skills.
Experience with software simulation development is highly preferred.
Nice to have:
Experience in soft-body physics simulation.
Experience with VR technologies.
Experience using Git and Jira.
Experience with agile methodologies.
Career path:
Exposure to international collaborations
Grow into a senior developer role or team leader in the future
Work in a dynamic environment with unique projects
Benefits:
Global environment (English as primary language)
Hybrid work
Flexible working hours
Private healthcare
Wellness allowance
Career progression
Application
If you believe you have the right experience and qualities for success in the role, we look forward to receiving your application. Please submit your CV in English.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-06
E-post: games.panprakrong@surgicalscience.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Surgical Science Sweden AB
Borgarfjordsgatan 6B

164 55 KISTA
