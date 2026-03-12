Software Developer
Here at Billogram, we like to be the good guys of billing, making money when clients are happy and pay on time, rather than from missed payments. We believe it always pays off to treat people well. That's why our platform for invoices and payments is built to remove pain points and instead be beneficial to both our clients and their customers, improving their relationships. We're looking for a talented Software Developer to join our Stockholm team in a hybrid role and help us shape the future of billing!
About the Role
We're looking for a developer who's excited by the challenge of rethinking how billing gets done. If you love collaborating with a diverse team, finding new angles to solve problems, and making an impact on real customer experiences, you'll fit right in. You'll join a friendly crew of developers, product managers, and other stakeholders who share a passion for building a great platform to prove that great business grows from great relationships. This is a flexible hybrid role based in Stockholm, with no relocation assistance offered.
What You'll Do
Standardize & Scale: Help shape a platform that's ready to grow into new European markets. You'll refactor, optimize, and test our systems so they can handle more transactions and delight more users.
Tackle Tech Debt: Fine-tune existing solutions so they run smoothly for larger clients, higher traffic, and increased complexity.
Create Real Value: Dive into coding, requirement analysis, and testing to build features that our clients and their customers will love.
Lead & Collaborate: Work side by side with other developers, share fresh ideas, guide technical decisions, and keep our platform moving forward.
Key Qualifications
Language Expertise: We use PHP and Python, so it's preferred that you have solid experience in at least one of them, but we welcome strong developers who see language as a tool rather than a skill. Someone who comfortably moves across language barriers and learns quickly.
Product Mindset: Comfortable in a collaborative, product-focused environment, where everyone's ideas matter.
Technical depth: An interest and understanding of not only the code, but also where it runs, how it scales and performs, how to store data optimally, etc.
Problem-Solver: A knack for breaking down complex challenges into clean, maintainable solutions.
Bonus Skills
B2B & B2C Background: Experience building solutions for business and consumer needs.
Scaling Know-How: Exposure to international expansion or platforms that operate across borders.
Payments Experience: A couple of years (or more) dealing with payment systems, transactions, or other financial services.
Why Work with Us?
At Billogram we promise you an exciting journey as we break into new markets and grow at a rapid pace. That aside you will get lots of freedom and opportunity to develop together with great colleagues at our office, right in the center of Stockholm. We also offer flexible working hours, exciting challenges and a whole lot of laughs.
We're committed to your long-term development, offering clear career progression paths. You'll also enjoy a fantastic benefits package, including 30 (+2) days of holiday, an occupational pension, a flexible wellness allowance, sick leave top-up, and parental leave compensation. At Billogram, our inclusive and diverse culture ensures that everyone can enjoy a fulfilling career and a great work-life balance.
This recruitment process is managed internally, and we respectfully request no contact from recruitment agencies.
At Billogram, we provide equal opportunities and strive for an inclusive and diverse environment. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to gender, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation, or age.
