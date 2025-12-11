Software Developer
Company Description
IKEA is on a transformation journey with the aim of combining our home furnishing knowledge with digital capabilities. The focus in our digitalization of product content is to enable effective planning, creation and distribution of impactful content across all channels and markets, all while enabling collaboration with partners and external parties across the globe.
To enable our transformation, we're on the lookout for Software Developers that understand the software development principles, have the programming language skills, and can implement digital solutions that will realize this journey of Omnichannel content. Here's your chance to really make a difference!
Job Description
We're searching for someone who thrives in finding better ways to get things done and doesn't take themselves too seriously. A co-worker who is passionate about the well-being of our planet and considers equal opportunities for everyone a no-brainer. Someone who enjoys collaboration and celebrates personal and professional growth.
What we would like you to bring to the table
As a Software Developer, you will be a part of creating solutions that support our retailers around the globe.
Here's what we're looking for in our ideal candidate for this role:
Passionate about technology and strives to improve their work every day
Enjoy working in a team and solving problems together
Relevant educational background in Computer Science or similar
Some workplace experience is preferred
A wish to grow with IKEA and to help millions of people look forward to going home
Additional information
This is a full-time position located in Malmö (Aligned with our operational requirements, gatherings in IKEA's headquarters in Älmhult are integral to our business operation).
This role sits in the digital product area Commercial and reports to the Team Manager. If you would like to know more about the role, or if you have questions about the recruitment process, please connect with Jamila Harmal (jamila.harmal2@inter.ikea.com
)
Interested? Submit your CV and let us know why you would be a good fit for this role, in English, by 29th of December.
We already have preferred candidates for these roles but please still apply as we have other positions that will be opening soon, and your experience may still be a good fit.
We will be doing continuous interviewing throughout the process.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs.
If you have any special needs that require accommodation in the recruitment process, please let us know.
