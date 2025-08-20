Software Developer
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are we?
Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) is the business area within Volvo Group that accelerates the development, commercialization, and sales of autonomous solutions. The vision for Volvo Group is to be the most desired and successful transport and infrastructure solution provider in the world. We don't sell trucks and machines: we operate the solutions through the full life cycle to maximize the improvements achievable through autonomy.
That goes hand in hand with our long-term ambitions: 100% Safe, 100% Fossil free and 100% more productive. The automation of our vehicles is seen as a natural step towards reaching that goal. Joining the Volvo Group means contributing to a large global company that is transforming itself towards these ambitions. We are committed to diversity and inclusion, fostering a team culture where differences are seen as a stepping-stone to better results.
We are now looking for innovative, committed individuals to join us in our endeavor to create customer solutions that enhance safety, flexibility and productivity.
The Vehicle Control and Motion Models team, part of the V.A.S. Technology organization, is responsible for developing core functionalities and providing simulation models for various applications, including autonomous customer solutions. Our work spans the entire product lifecycle-from early specification and development to maintenance and quality assurance during customer operations.
We collaborate closely with colleagues at Group Trucks Technology (GTT) and Volvo Construction Equipment (VCE) to ensure base vehicle and machine readiness. Once prepared, we develop and integrate onboard autonomous driving systems, ensuring that vehicles and machines operate safely and efficiently under autonomous control.
This is a view of the products that we work on: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-TOCGC6Uuc
Position description
Imagine a future where trucks and machines are driving around without a physical operator in the cab. Normal operation is completely autonomous, and vehicles are stopping automatically for electrical charging. Everything is under surveillance from a central control tower, where operators can teleoperate vehicles based on video feedback when needed. This will change people's daily work environment and eliminate dangerous work conditions.
Sounds fantastic, doesn't it? You now have the chance to join our team and make this a reality!
As a Software Developer in the V.A.S. Technology Vehicle team, you will be responsible for developing core functionalities for both trucks and machines. In this role, you will collaborate closely with Volvo's product companies, including GTT and VCE. You'll also have the opportunity to work hands-on with vehicles and machines. Most of our development is done using C programming.
You can look forward to an inspiring journey alongside enthusiastic and skilled colleagues across the Volvo Group organization. If you enjoy working with new technology and strive to continuously improve ways of working, you'll feel right at home. We also value a strong team spirit and look forward to your contribution in fostering a positive and collaborative environment.
Qualifications
You will have the opportunity to work with different cultures cross functionally, with internal as well as external stakeholders and therefore we see that you have good interpersonal and communication skills. Being fluent in English, spoken and written, is also important to succeed in this position. Other requirements that we also see as beneficiary but not limited to for the role are:
Experience in embedded Software development
Experience from setting up test strategies and automate test as part of release process for embedded software system
Experience from Interface communication such as CAN, Ethernet, DDS, UDS
Experience within the automotive industry
What's in it for you?
At Volvo Autonomous Solutions, you'll be part of a pioneering team shaping the future of autonomous transport. You'll work with cutting-edge technology, collaborate with industry experts, and have hands-on opportunities to develop innovative solutions. We offer a dynamic and inclusive work environment, continuous learning, and the chance to make a real impact in transforming mobility. Join us and drive the future of autonomy! Så ansöker du
