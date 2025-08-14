Software Developer
About Sinch
Sinch is pioneering the way the world communicates. More than 150,000 businesses - including Google, Uber, Paypal, Visa, Tinder, and many others - rely on Sinch's Customer Communications Cloud to power engaging customer experiences through mobile messaging, voice, and email.
Whether you need to verify users or craft omnichannel campaigns, Sinch makes it easy. Our AI-infused Super Network, APIs, and applications ensure you can connect with your customers reliably and securely, at every step of their journey.
At Sinch, we "Dream Big", "Win Together", "Keep it simple", and "Make it Happen". These values are our foundation!
We need a Software Developer who can work with the team to improve existing back-end applications and processes in the Financial Platform - Billing domain. The backend engineer will analyze the current code base, improve processes/code practices, and solve problems using their programming language knowledge, preferably Java, and tools. They will also aim to build a more seamless experience for the end users. You should be a strong team player with excellent communication skills.
To succeed as a software developer, you should be focused on building a better, more efficient program and creating a better end-user experience. You should be collaborative and motivated.
Role and Responsibilities:
Collaborate with the Product Manager, Tech Lead/Tech Lead Manager, cross functional teams, and other team members to establish objectives and design more functional, cohesive codes to improve the overall system efficiency, data quality and enhance the end-user experience.
Manage your own work and tasks. Compile and analyse data, processes, and code base to troubleshoot problems, identify areas for improvement and share findings/learning with other team members by actively participating in team meetings.
Write clean and efficient code. Perform code reviews.
Self-motivated to remain current on best practices, learn new programming languages, and assist other team members.
Taking lead on projects, as needed.
Software Developer Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in computer programming, computer science, or a related field.
5+ years of strong backend end development experience in specific languages, such as Java.
5+ years of experience implementing RESTful services and APIs.
Experience in database development (SQL and No-SQL).
Strong understanding of the Software development cycle, programming techniques and tools.
Focus on efficiency, process improvement, system stability and end-user experience.
Excellent project and time management skills.
Strong problem solving and verbal and written communication skills.
Ability to work independently or with a group.
Big Plus!
You will stand out from the crowd if you have
Experience working with any of the following: GitLab Pipelines, Docker, Kubernetes, modern cloud development in AWS.
Experience in messaging and/or telecom technologies.
Experience in Finance domain building billing application.
Our Hiring Process
We are committed to ensuring a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and inclusive. Our approach includes structured, competency-based interviews designed to evaluate your skills, experience, and qualifications relevant to the role. At times, we may include a data-driven assessment to enhance our hiring success and identify candidates likely to excel.
We believe in a two-way process and encourage you to ask questions throughout the journey. If this role isn't what you're looking for, please explore the other opportunities listed on our career page: https://sinch.com/careers/job-listings/.
