Software Developer
2025-05-22
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
Join Us in Shaping the Future of Connectivity!
Are you passionate about state-of-art technology and want to play a crucial role in developing the networks that makes remote healthcare, smart cities, and autonomous vehicles a reality? Here at Ericsson, we are not just imagining the future, we're building it!
About the Opportunity:
We are on a mission to develop 5G and beyond, creating telecom solutions that empower billions of people worldwide. Our team consists of highly dedicated, autonomous, and self-motivated engineers who thrive in an environment of collaboration and creativity. Located in our lively office at Lindholmen in Göteborg, with a stunning view of the Göta Älv river, we blend technical expertise with a dedication to improving the world.
What You Will Do:
We are currently looking for a Software Developer to join our cross - functional team and contribute to making our world-class telecom products even better. This is your chance to work on something meaningful and be part of a high-impact, fast-paced, and innovative department. In this role you will take ownership for feature development, from initial study through to implementation, testing, and delivery. Together with the team, you'll collaborate to challenge the status quo, and dive into advanced software engineering challenges, aiming to set new world records in mobile packet switching.
What You Bring:
* Education: BSc or MSc in Computer Science (or equivalent experience).
* 3+ years experience from C programming for product development.
* Experience from working with Packet Core and IP protocols.
* A passion for software development, solving challenging problems and digging into complex issues and finding innovative solutions.
Meritorious qualifications that we will be looking for:
* Experience from Linux-based development environment, Jenkins.
* Experience from cloud & containers: Docker, Kubernetes, GCP, Amazon EKS, OpenStack, VMware.
* Networking: L2/L3 protocols, VPN, 3GPP standards, TCP, UDP, L2TP, TLS.
* Familiarity with using Golang for function testing. And Java and Python for system testing.
Why Join Us?
* Challenge Yourself: Work on complex, high-performance systems that forces you to learn new skills and push your knowledge to the limit by continuous learning.
* Make a Global Impact: Your work will influence millions of users and create new possibilities for how people live and work.
* Working in a transformation unit: We are in the forefront of change, and you will be exposed and great minds and projects.
* Be Part of a Visionary Team: Collaborate with some of the best software developers in Sweden on projects that make a real difference, setting industry standards for network speed and low latency.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply? · Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
