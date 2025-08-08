Software Developer
2025-08-08
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About the Opportunity:
Here at Ericsson we are on a mission to develop 5G and beyond - creating telecom solutions that empower billions of people worldwide. We are not just imagining the future, we are building it! Our team consists of highly dedicated, self-motivated engineers who thrive in an environment of collaboration and creativity. Located in our lively office at Lindholmen in Gothenburg, we blend technical expertise with a dedication to improving the world.
What You Will Do:
We are currently looking for a Software Developer to join our cross-functional team and contribute to make our world-class telecom products even better. This is your chance to work on something meaningful and be part of a high-impact, fast-paced, and innovative department. In this role you will need to have a passion for feature development taking ownership from initial study through implementation, testing, and delivery. In collaboration with the team, you will challenge the status quo, and dive into advanced software engineering challenges, aiming to set new world records in mobile packet switching.
What You Bring:
* Education: BSc or MSc in Computer Science (or equivalent experience).
* 1-3 years of experience from C programming for product development.
* Experience from working with Packet Core and IP protocols or with relevant Ericsson products and other telecom technologies related to our solutions.
* A passion for software development, solving challenging problems and digging into complex issues and finding innovative solutions.
Proficiency in English.
Meritorious qualifications that we will be looking for:
* Familiarity with using Golang for function testing, and Java and Python for system testing.
* Experience from Linux-based development environment, Jenkins.
* Experience from cloud & containers: Docker, Kubernetes, GCP, Amazon EKS, OpenStack, VMware.
Networking: L2/L3 protocols, VPN, 3GPP standards, TCP, UDP, L2TP, TLS.
Why Join Us?
* Challenge Yourself: Work on complex, high-performance systems that push your knowledge to the limit through continuous learning.
* Make a Global Impact: Your work will influence millions of users and create new possibilities for how people live and work.
* Working in a transformation unit: We are in the forefront of change, collaborating with brilliant minds and engaging in impactful projects.
* Be Part of a Visionary Team: Collaborate with some of the best software developers in Sweden on projects that make a real difference, setting industry standards for network speed and low latency. Ersättning
