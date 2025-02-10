Software Developer
Zwapgrid AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-02-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Zwapgrid AB i Stockholm
Shape the Future of Financial Technology with Zwapgrid
Zwapgrid is on a mission to redefine how software companies and financial platforms interact with their customers' systems. Our cutting-edge platform facilitates seamless data integration, allowing for efficient consumption and transfer of business data. This capability is not just about data flow; it's about enabling our clients to automate complex processes, deeply understand their customers, assess financial health accurately, and enhance their product offerings.
Our customers span a broad space within the financial services industry, from innovative start-ups disrupting the market to well-established banks and institutions that are pillars of the global economy. At Zwapgrid, we are committed to providing a solution that is both technologically advanced and vital to our clients' quest for digital transformation.
We seek a forward-thinking individual passionate about leveraging technology to drive change in the financial sector. As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to work with a diverse group of clients, solve challenging problems, and contribute to a platform shaping financial services' future. Join us at Zwapgrid, where your work directly impacts the evolution of the financial technology landscape. Join our team as a Full-Stack Developer!
We are seeking a talented and passionate Full-Stack Developer to join our team and play a key role in building the next generation of our web applications and APIs. You will be responsible for the entire development lifecycle, from designing and building features to maintaining and improving existing functionality.
What you'll do:
Develop and maintain secure, scalable, and performant software using modern technologies Design and implement RESTful APIs for internal and external consumption
Collaborate with a cross-functional team to understand and translate user needs into technical solutions
Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code adhering to best practices
Continuously learn and stay updated with the latest trends and technologies What you bring:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience
3+ years of experience as a Full-Stack Developer
Strong understanding of front-end technologies (React, NextJS and TypeScript)
Experience with back-end technologies like C# and .NET Core
Experience with schemaless databases
Experience with event-driven architecture
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills Strong communication and collaboration skills A passion for building high-quality and user-friendly software
Bonus points:
Experience with cloud platforms like Azure
Knowledge of API security best practices/OWASP
Experience with testing frameworks and methodologies
DevOps experience
What we offer:
Competitive salary, pension and benefits package
Opportunity to work within a modern technology stack, with the ability to develop your skills
Collaborative and supportive work environment
Remote-friendly within Sweden - we meet up in person every 2nd week if you live close to Stockholm
We want to hear from you if you are a talented and motivated Full-Stack Developer passionate about building great web applications and APIs!
Please submit your CV and a cover letter to engineeringjobs@zwapgrid.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21
E-post: engineeringjobs@zwapgrid.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Zwapgrid AB
(org.nr 559079-0100)
Klara Södra Kyrkogata 1 6TR (visa karta
)
111 52 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9156027