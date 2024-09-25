Software Developer
2024-09-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Expleo Technology Nordic AB i Göteborg
Expleo Technology Nordic was founded in 2007 and has since been one of the fastest growing and most reputable consultant company in Gothenburg and Stockholm. We have all the frame agreements in Engineering, IT and Purchasing/Logistics for all our client. Success concept is based on a personal and responsive relationship with our employees- and customers, as well as a flexible and dynamic organization. We are a part of a global organization called Expleo Group with 15 000 employees and are present in 25 countries. Locally, we are about 350 engineers in Nordic countries with a great atmosphere and where you as an individual can be recognized. We offer an exciting and challenging career with lots of opportunities.
We offer you:
• Challenging and stimulating assignments
• Possibilities for personal competence development
• Family oriented company policy
• Flat organization with quick decision making
• Other company benefits Required skills & experience:
• 3-5 years' experience in software development / android app software development
• Software development of embedded system
• Android Software development
• Embedded Linux Develop automatic test (SW development)
• Develop simulation
• Develop and improve test methods
• Well spoken and written English
• Bachelor's degree in electronics / computer engineering or equivalent education
• Experience from the Automotive industry
• Android Software development
• Android front-end design and development
• Understanding of commonly used design patterns in Android development
• Web communication knowledge (REST/JSON/web sockets...)
• Experience of working with Test Driven Development or Behavior Driven Development
• Experience with Android Testing Frameworks such as Espresso
• Squish
• Python
• Robot framework
• Cyber security
• Git
• Jira
• SE-Tool
• Protus
• Jenkins
• Experience of develop automatic test on embedded software
• Develop simulations in CANoe
• Telematics market knowledge
• Experience from verification work in distributed embedded system
• Relevant experience in verification tool chains (e.g Vector CAN tools, CANoe).
• Perform exploratory testing on the telematics product
• Improve test environment and hands-on work with test rigs
Android Software Developer. This assignment is to contribute as Software Developer to develop the next generation of our customer's on board telematics product. The main product is an information system in the embedded environment that communicates with the rest of the vehicle systems, and with a back-office system. Product features are Fleet Management, Uptime services, and other connected applications. The consultant will be part of a cross-functional android scrum team to develop on-board vehicle android apps, connectivity services apps and multimedia apps. We apply an agile approach (Scrum) and work with continuous integration and improvements. We expect an Android Software developer that has good ability in working in teams, is proactive, is creative, shares experiences, has the drive and take responsibility. Scrum teams possess skills in Android development, software architecture, behavior driven development and working with Android testing framework such as Squish and Espresso. A team member is expected to take on all kinds of tasks from the backlog but each the team use to have deeper knowledge and interest in one of the competence domains. In this mission we request a consultant with deep knowledge in Android software development.
