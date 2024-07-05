Software Developer
2024-07-05
Key Responsibilities:
Engage with clients to gather and understand their software development requirements.
Conduct thorough analysis of client needs and propose effective software solutions.
Design, develop, and implement custom software applications tailored to client specifications.
Provide expert advice on software architecture, design patterns, and best practices.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, project managers, and stakeholders, to deliver high-quality solutions.
Conduct code reviews, troubleshoot issues, and optimize application performance.
Stay current with emerging technologies and industry trends to offer innovative solutions.
Mentor and guide junior developers and other team members as needed.
Prepare and present technical documentation and reports to clients and stakeholders.
Ensure all projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
Proven experience as a software developer or software development consultant.
Strong proficiency in multiple programming languages (e.g., Java, C#, Python, JavaScript).
Extensive experience with web development frameworks and technologies (e.g., React, Angular, Node.js).
Proficiency with database management systems (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB).
Solid understanding of software development methodologies and best practices.
Experience with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and DevOps tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes, Jenkins).
Strong problem-solving skills, with the ability to think critically and provide innovative solutions.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to convey complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Proven track record of successfully managing and delivering multiple projects.
Shell requirments:
Fluent in Indian
