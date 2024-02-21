Software Developer - Climate department
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
The Climate department is responsible for the climate development within Volvo Car Group and is part of the Vehicle Platform unit within Volvo Car's Engineering division. We own most of the components connected to the climate function and the SW-control of the same. Part of this is the HVAC control team which is responsible for developing software that keeps passengers at their comfort temperatures and at a minimal power cost.
We offer a position where you can develop your skills while contributing to the team's deliveries and working with the latest technology within climate comfort. We continuously challenge ourselves in finding more energy efficient solutions that provide the customer with a reliable, premium comfort experience.
Your key tasks
As a software developer, you will be part of control strategy developing team that share their workload and develop their competences together to become stronger as individuals and as a team. You will work with the latest technology within climate comfort and use modern tools within software development to develop software with speed and quality. We continuously challenge ourselves in finding energy efficient solutions that provide the customer with a reliable, premium comfort experience. Parts of the work is about designing and implementing world-leading algorithms as well as testing and verifying your solutions in vehicle or other test environments.
What you will do
* Contribute to function development, testing, and releasing climate control SW to the customer.
* Ensure functional standards, best practices applied.
* Coaches and partners with SW team to guide appropriate test solutions.
You and your skills
* An agile mindset and a strong drive to develop excellent quality.
* M.Sc within Systems, Control and Mechatronics, SW Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Physics or equivalent experience.
* Understand the E/E architecture of intelligent electric vehicles and the development of corresponding testing frameworks.
* Experienced with Simulink and MatLab development.
* An interest in developing control systems in embedded software.
* Knowledge about CANoe/CANalyzer
* Knowledge about INCA/MDA
* Knowledge of continuous integration concept, familiar with CI tool chain Zuul, Jenkins, Git, Gerrit etc.
* Experienced with Python programming skill and familiar with various Python libraries, other programming language skills is a plus.
* You have a driving license "B", valid in Sweden.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Hiring Manager Arnaud Bazin at arnaud.bazin@volvocars.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
Please apply to us as soon as possible as interviews will be held continuously but no later than 4th of March 2024. Please note that applications via email will not be accepted due to GDPR. We are looking forward to your application! Ersättning
