Software Component Responsible

The Energy Storage System Department develops energy storage systems for all Volvo electric products. As part of the Electromobility department, we lead in creating environmentally friendly transport solutions for a sustainable future. Electromobility combines the advantages of a large international company with the feel of a small company, fostering close collaboration across sales, purchasing, workshops, and labs at CampX in Lundby.
In our dynamic team you'll play a crucial role in shaping and enhancing our software system. Collaborating closely with System Design Engineers to lead software pre-studies and update documentation. Stay on top of software function implementation plans and take ownership of the software release plan for supplier software, aligning it seamlessly with our in-house software releases. In addition:
• Track and resolve quality issues for software components, taking responsibility for issue resolution
• Define the software verification plan with function system design engineers
• Initiate and plan software design reviews with function system design engineers and supplier quality engineer (SQE)
• Support SQE in performing Software-PPAP related activities for sourced software
• Ensure the timely acquisition of SW delivery documentation from suppliers
• Initiate product change requests towards suppliers
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you need to be a team player with strong collaboration/networking skills and have an analytic mindset of a true problem solver. You also need to be open-minded, self-motivated and you enjoy with working with suppliers.
We believe that you have:
• Master of Science in Mechatronics, Physics, Electrical, Mechanical engineering or equivalent.
• At least 5 years of experience from the automotive industry.
• In depth knowledge about embedded Software development, especially from "BSW" Base Software (e.i SWDL, UDS, Signaling/ Communication/ DBC).
• Extensive experience from working with supplier Software.
• Good knowledge regarding Software systems and tools.
• Fluent in both written and spoken English.
• Experience in Lithium-ion batteries along with battery state estimation and control algorithms.
Other Merits
C/C++, Embedded SW/HW, HIL, CAN, LIN, ISO 26262, Cyber Security, J1939, Autosar, Systems Engineering.
Hiring Manager: Haytham Aboud
E-mail address: Haytham.aboud@volvo.com
