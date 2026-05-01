Software Architect
Toyota Material Handling Europe AB / Datajobb / Mjölby Visa alla datajobb i Mjölby
2026-05-01
, Boxholm
, Vadstena
, Motala
, Haninge
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, Örebro
, Borås
, Solna
, Stockholm
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Are you ready to make a lasting impact on a next-generation platform?
Auto Solutions at Toyota Material Handling Europe is now looking for you-an experienced Software Architect who wants to take on a key role in shaping and driving the software architecture at subsystem level of our new platform.
You will combine technical leadership with hands-on involvement throughout the product lifecycle and work close to the product, where software and hardware meet. This role offers a unique opportunity to influence both current development projects and the long-term software platform strategy, while mentoring and supporting development teams.
Your team and responsibilites
Auto Solutions is a part of R&D and is currently on an exciting growth journey. You will join a competent team characterized by collaboration, accountability, and technical professionalism.
Your responsibilities will include:
Define and maintain requirements of the overall software architectures to align with system requirements and project goals
Design, verify, review and document software architectures on node and module level
Contribute to the creation and continuous improvement of roadmaps and strategy for software platforms and architectures
Be part of development projects as responsible for the software within given area
Lead architectural design and component choices within given area to ensure performance, scalability and technical quality
Create new and further develop existing solutions
Perform troubleshooting and root-cause analysis
Develop and maintain relevant standards and routines
Your responsibility also includes participating in planning, coordination and execution of releases. You will support, mentor and educate software developers in the application of architectures. Within dedicated area you will contribute to the development of tests and verification of solutions. You are expected to act as a technical lead within software architecture, enabling development teams to grow competence and architectural understanding.
We are looking for someone who has/are:
A degree in Computer Science, Applied Physics and Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or equivalent.
Several years of experience within software architecture, preferably within embedded systems
Experience from creating or contributing to creation of new software platforms is considered a strong merit
Proven ability to lead and coach others in software architecture
Proficiency in both spoken and written English. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
You are a collaborative team player who enjoys taking responsibility and contributing to shared goals. With a proactive and curious mindset, you like to stay ahead of challenges, share knowledge, and help others grow in a supportive and collaborative environment.
Who is R&D Toyota Material Handling Europe?
Toyota Material Handling Europe is a world leader in material handling and we are making large investments to meet the needs of the future. At our R&D department in Mjölby, 300 employees work on the development of our products and services as well as new innovative solutions. At Toyota, we work with a holistic perspective where employees have responsibility from concept to finished product.
At Toyota, we combine classic design with modern technology in automation, IoT and AI. Our product portfolio ranges from manual hand trucks to driverless vehicles with advanced technology. In the R&D department, we work with short development cycles to meet the demand of a rapidly growing market.
Together, we work in cross-functional teams with agile working methods. Everyday life at R&D alternates between theory and practice, with great opportunities for our engineers to test their new technical solutions in practice in our extensive modern test lab. Our large-scale production lies side by side with R&D, which creates good conditions for direct feedback from the practical application of the products.
The employees in R&D describe our managers and leaders as inclusive, attentive and without prestige. We at Toyota are keen to create a familiar working climate with opportunities for personal development and good career prospects. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Toyota Material Handling Europe AB
(org.nr 556491-9537)
595 81 SVARVARGATAN 8, MJÖLBY Arbetsplats
Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden Kontakt
Contact
Toyota Material Handling Daniella.Moller@toyota-industries.eu Jobbnummer
9887024