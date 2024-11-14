Soft Drink Technician
Safad Food is a Swedish, fast growing company within the food sector. So far we have concentrated on drinks. Our Palestine Cola has been a success, followed up with other flavours, which are to be followed up by yet other flavours and eventually also snacks and similar products.
So far we have produced our drinks in external factories, but now, the plan is to also take care of the production ourselves.
For that we need technicians who can work with the production as well as deal with our customers concerning technical issues.
As our products are already sold all over the world, it is very important that you are fluent in English.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-14
E-post: mats@citydack.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Safad Food AB
(org.nr 559343-7741) Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
