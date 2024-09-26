Social Media Manager
The South Indian AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The South Indian AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description: Social Media Manager
We are seeking a creative and dynamic Social Media Manager to join our team! The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing our social media strategy to increase brand awareness, engage with our audience, and drive traffic and sales. This role requires a combination of creativity, strategic thinking, and analytical skills to create compelling content, manage campaigns, and analyze performance metrics. If you are passionate about social media trends, storytelling, and digital marketing, we'd love to have you on board!
Key Responsibilities:
1. Social Media Strategy Development
Develop, implement, and manage a comprehensive social media strategy aligned with the company's branding and marketing objectives.
Identify target audiences and tailor social media content to different platforms (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, etc.).
Set clear objectives and goals to measure the success and growth of social media campaigns.
2. Content Creation and Management
Create, curate, and publish engaging content (text, images, videos) across all social media channels.
Plan and manage a content calendar, ensuring consistent and relevant content that resonates with the target audience.
Collaborate with the design and marketing teams to produce high-quality graphics, videos, and promotional materials.
Develop innovative and creative social media campaigns to promote products, events, and brand messaging.
3. Community Management
Actively engage with followers, respond to comments, messages, and mentions in a timely and professional manner.
Foster positive community interactions and build a loyal follower base.
Monitor user-generated content and collaborate with customer support to address inquiries or issues.
4. Performance Tracking and Reporting
Track, analyze, and report on key social media metrics (engagement, reach, conversions) to measure the success of campaigns.
Use data-driven insights to refine content strategies and optimize campaigns for improved performance.
Stay informed about industry trends, algorithm changes, and emerging social media platforms to keep the brand at the forefront of social media marketing.
5. Paid Social Media Campaigns
Plan and execute paid social media advertising campaigns to increase brand visibility and drive conversions.
Optimize ad spending based on performance analytics, ensuring cost-effective strategies to meet campaign goals.
6. Collaboration and Cross-Functional Coordination
Work closely with the marketing, sales, and content teams to align social media activities with overall brand strategies and promotional initiatives.
Coordinate with influencers, partners, and third-party collaborators for brand promotions and partnerships.
Keep up with competitor social media strategies and identify opportunities for improvement and differentiation.
Qualifications:
Proven experience as a Social Media Manager or similar role, with a strong portfolio of past social media campaigns.
In-depth knowledge of social media platforms, best practices, and analytics tools (e.g., Facebook Business Manager, Instagram Insights, Google Analytics).
Excellent written and verbal communication skills with a knack for storytelling and audience engagement.
Strong understanding of branding, marketing principles, and digital trends.
Ability to multitask, prioritize, and manage multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.
Creative mindset with the ability to generate innovative content ideas.
Proficiency in content creation tools (e.g., Canva, Adobe Creative Suite) and social media management tools (e.g., Hootsuite, Buffer).
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field is preferred.
Preferred Skills:
Experience with social media advertising and budget management.
Basic photography and video editing skills.
Knowledge of SEO and content marketing strategies.
Experience working with influencers and brand ambassadors.
Benefits:
Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.
Flexible work environment with opportunities for remote work.
Access to professional development and training programs.
Opportunity to work in a creative and collaborative team.
To Apply: Please submit your resume, a cover letter, and links to social media profiles or campaigns you have managed. We look forward to seeing your creativity in action!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: southindian.stockholm@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The South Indian AB
(org.nr 559162-8507), https://thesouthindian.com/ Arbetsplats
The South Indian Kontakt
Ravndran Antonysamy ravi.antone@gmail.com 0733115830 Jobbnummer
8923482