Social Media Manager - Swedish Market
2024-07-24
ABOUT THE ROLE
Focusing on Sports and Casino, the Social Media Manager will be at the forefront of our Swedish social media strategy, creating market-specific plans, tailoring content for Sweden and driving initiatives to meet and exceed key performance indicators (KPIs).
This role requires a resourceful, creative, and passionate person who can harness their direct experience in managing social media channels and digital campaigns.
You must have excellent creative, written and communication skills, with the ability to create, plan and prioritise. The ideal candidate will be flexible and self-motivated whilst being able to multi-task, and adaptable.
The ideal candidate will be an expert in the digital and social media content space, but with tested sound judgement and a healthy sense of pragmatism about how to quickly implement creative campaigns and content. Someone who is across the latest industry developments, trends, and best practise within digital and social media marketing.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Create and deliver content plans for the local market through social media channels.
Delivering work along all aspects of social media; content, community management, insights and activation.
Strong copywriting and planning skills with attention to detail.
Understanding of Digital and Social Media content best practices and how to implement them.
Experience of translating and localising content from English to Swedish.
Creative thinker, articulate and persuasive and able to communicate operational initiatives and outcomes.
Ability to communicate and coordinate effectively with multiple business units and local markets.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
A proven track record of creating and executing successful social media campaigns
Knowledge of the Swedish sporting, cultural world and Swedish language.
Ability to design and edit social multimedia content
Experience with social media management tools - e.g. Sprinklr, Sprout, etc.
Use of creative tools, Adobe Photoshop/ Express etc
Data analysis and data-driven decision-making skills
Excellent time and self-management abilities
Ability to think outside-the-box and create and execute innovative social media and PR campaigns.
Analyze data and metrics to measure social media campaign performance and adjust strategies accordingly
An understanding of the betting industry would be beneficial, but not essential.
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1400 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 11 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enroll in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait for things to happen; we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
