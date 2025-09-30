Social Media Intern
IO Interactive AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-09-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IO Interactive AB i Malmö
We're looking for a passionate and creative Social Media Intern to join our team in Malmö. You'll help manage and grow the online communities for our franchises, including 007 First Light, HITMAN, and IO Interactive's brand channels. This role is perfect for someone who is local to Malmö, and who lives and breathes social media, enjoys creating engaging content, and wants to gain hands-on experience in the gaming industry.
We do not offer relocation for this role.
What you will do:
Manage the day-to-day publishing and monitoring of our social media channels.
Assist in creating and curating content (copy, images, video, and more) tailored for each platform.
Contribute to the development of both short-term campaigns and long-term social strategies for 007 First Light, HITMAN, and IO Interactive.
Track performance metrics and community sentiment to inform future content and campaigns.
Stay on top of social media trends, emerging platforms, and best practices in gaming and entertainment.
Collaborate with the wider marketing and communications team to ensure brand consistency.
Who you are:
Strong interest in social media, gaming, and community culture.
Excellent communication skills and a flair for writing engaging copy.
Familiarity with key social platforms (Twitter/X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn).
Basic understanding of content creation tools (e.g., Photoshop, Canva, or video editing software) is a plus.
Detail-oriented, organised, and eager to learn.
Currently studying or recently graduated in marketing, communications, media, or a related field.
What We Offer Hands-on experience working with global gaming IPs.
Mentorship and guidance from experienced marketing professionals.
A collaborative and creative environment where your ideas are valued.
The opportunity to grow your portfolio with real-world campaigns.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
IOI is a studio that values in-person collaboration. Being together helps us focus our collective energy on our immediate goals. For us, being both in-office as well as connected across our studios helps us integrate our teams faster, strengthen relationships, and improve knowledge-sharing. We believe that the more time we spend together, the more quality and progress we achieve for our games and players.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially, though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table, and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 50 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people.
Learn more about 007 First Light. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IO Interactive AB
(org.nr 559183-6787), https://www.ioi.dk Arbetsplats
IOI Kontakt
Kasper Raaby Abrahamsen kaspera@ioi.dk 28447903 Jobbnummer
9532892