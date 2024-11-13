Snowflake developer to big bank in Stockholm!
Do you have experience with Snowflake and are eager to work in a dynamic global team? A major bank in Stockholm is looking for a passionate Snowflake Developer to join the team and contribute to long-term sustainable systems. Apply now and help them grow in Stockholm!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In this role, you will be a key player in the banks global development team in Stockholm, working on one of the largest data warehouses. The team is distributed across Stockholm, Poland and India, with ambitions to expand the expertise in Stockholm. You'll collaborate closely with other developers, testers and Product Owners and participate in daily Scrum activities such as sprint planning and demos.
You will be a part of the Development team on Data Warehouse which is a global team with colleagues in Poland and India, however your closest manager is based in Stockholm as well as two of your team members who will guide you during your onboarding. You'll work with technologies such as DataStage, UNIX, TWS and Snowflake and SAFe as methodology and you will have opportunity to perform development activities in Data warehousing solution.
The role offers the opportunity to grow within the company, starting as a consultant via Academic Work with a long-term aim for full-time employment at the bank if all parts are happy with the collaboration.
You are offered
• An exciting role where you get the chance to grow and work with modern technologies as well as working at the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks.
• You'll get the opportunity to join a global team of experts and learn from senior colleagues, as well as increase your skills as a Snowflake Developer.
• The opportunity to develop and advance in your career. As well as working at a global company which value a sustainable workplace, work-life balance with remote work and a diverse workplace.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career. This is a long term assignment at our client and you'll have an ongoing employment at Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
You will work independently to understand requirements from the business teams and implement them in Snowflake following SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle) process and contribute to ensure sustainable system solutions through efficient coding and testing.
• Snowflake development in the banks Common Data Warehouse.
• Work with data modelers/business to understand the requirement and then implement in the code.
• Understanding of SDLC cycle.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science / InformationTechnology
• Minimun of 2 years of experience from working with Snowflake development
• Knowledge of Airflow and an understanding of SDLC cycle.
• Fluent in English in both writing and speaking
• Has a Swedish citizenship or a valid long term work permit to start the position immediately.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from working with DataStage, UNIX and TWS
• Experience from working with different databases such as SQL or Oracle
• Experience from development
• Experience from the bank industry
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Responsible
• Team-player
• Intellectually curious
As a person you are
A team player with the will to help, take ownership and learn. You enjoy collaborating in teams, are eager to develop and learn new skills and you are not afraid to bring your insights to the team / stakeholders. You are curious and have a strong passion for IT!
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
