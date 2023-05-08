Site Technical & Project Manager
Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of fast - moving consumer goods in foods, household, and personal care products. Our purpose is to meet the everyday needs of people everywhere - to anticipate the aspirations of our consumers and customers and to respond creatively and competitively with branded products and services, which raise the quality of life.
At Unilever, we share one simple purpose: to make sustainable living commonplace. Across all our household brands, Home Care, Beauty and Wellbeing, Personal Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream, we are creating a bright future for our business and our planet.
We are now looking for a Site Technical & Project Manager for Unilever Flen
Do you want to join Unilever's amazing team in the Ice Cream Factory in Flen? Then don't stop reading.
What you will be doing?
The Site Technical and Project Manager has overall responsibility for all technical operations, Safety, Health & Environment and Consumer Safety programs within the engineering purview to achieve excellence at the site level. The role is also crucial in driving and implementing new technology and machinery, continuous improvement of the existing machine park and subsequently for providing relevant training and skills development of staff.
Some key accountabilities:
• Foster the development of team & drive for excellence in execution.
• Provide strategic and technical leadership.
• Lead cross-functional teamwork.
• Lead the technical agenda for the site, both for skill development, and technology & process development.
• Proactively drive the adherence to site fundamentals, i.e. Safety, Quality, Service.
• Manage all utilities, maintenance, & engineering programs at site.
• Develop and deliver multi-year maintenance and engineering strategy to deliver critical KPI s for Supply Chain/Operations.
• Lead and facilitate the Progressive Maintenance Pillar under the Unilever Manufacturing System framework.
• Responsible for Repair & Maintenance, Capex and new engineering projects budget and project delivery.
• Responsible for technical asset management from early equipment management, project management, optimization, maintenance, and retirement
• Plan and manage project teams.
• Ensure delivery of scope, time, budget, and cash flow for all projects
• Drive initiatives that improve operational efficiencies.
• Facilitate detailed root cause analysis and CAPA implementation.
What does it take to succeed in the role?
In order to succeed in this role, we believe you have experience in supply chain operations and manufacturing and/or background. You have a proven track record of analytical thinking and project management with a broad experience of planning, organizing and implementing capital projects.
In addition, we hope you've...
• Led successful automation & digitalisation projects
• Has a solid network among machinery suppliers in Europe/ outside
• Has good financial understanding
• Knowledge to drive Focussed Improvement
A plus is if you have 5-10 years of manufacturing experience with prior line manager and FMCG experience.
Apply today!
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English online by 18th of May at the latest. Please note that we do not take email applications.
Contact
Should you require additional information about this position, please contact Hiring Manager: Sandhya Mathur at sandhya.mathur@unilever.com
For questions about the application process, please contact our Nordic Talent Team at ta.nordic@unilever.com Så ansöker du
