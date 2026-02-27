Site Reliability Engineer
Kindred People AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-02-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kindred People AB i Stockholm
Site Reliability Engineer
Are you an experienced, proactive engineer who enjoys identifying opportunities for improvement and bringing new ideas to the table? Do you keep up to date with industry best practices and take pride in turning insights into practical solutions? We're looking for a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) to join our Platform Delivery and Reliability Services (PDRS) team and help us evolve our Observability Platform with fresh perspectives and steady innovation.
At FDJ UNITED, we believe in an automation-first approach to designing infrastructure services that empower our brands worldwide. Here, your voice matters. We want someone who takes initiative, proposes improvements, and actively shapes our tools and processes for greater resilience and scalability.
By joining us, you'll become part of a forward-thinking team where your expertise drives innovation and your ideas make a real impact. We work agile, with a strong focus on quality, collaboration, and personal growth. If you're ready to elevate your career and help shape the future of our platform services, this is the role for you.
Key Responsibilities:
Architect, build, and maintain large-scale, distributed telemetry pipelines and observability platforms that provide real-time insight into system
Ensure that you adhere to the Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) obligations for your role.
Identify and raise any non-compliance incidents promptly to your line manager.
Challenge processes, policies and projects that will negatively impact compliance within the Group.
Complete all mandatory compliance training assigned to you.
Reach out to the Compliance Teams if unsure of any of your compliance obligations or the requirements are unclear.
performance and reliability.
Design, and integrate cutting-edge solutions with an automation-driven mindset.
Act as a subject matter expert, collaborating with development teams to optimise instrumentation, observability tooling, and reliability strategies.
Proactively prevent and troubleshoot production issues to keep our systems stable and performant.
Boost reliability across products and services by implementing best practices and innovative tools.
Work closely with Development and Infrastructure teams to seamlessly weave observability requirements-metrics, traces, logs, alerts-into new systems' designs.
Ensure that you adhere to the Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) obligations for your role.
Identify and raise any non-compliance incidents promptly to your line manager.
Challenge processes, policies and projects that will negatively impact compliance within the Group.
Complete all mandatory compliance training assigned to you.
Reach out to the Compliance Teams if unsure of any of your compliance obligations or the requirements are unclear.
Skills and Experience:
Proven experience as a Site Reliability Engineer with hands-on skills in logging platforms such as Splunk, ElasticSearch, Graylog, FluentD, or Vector.
Strong coding skills in scripting languages like Bash, Python, or Golang, including code review experience.
Deep expertise in Linux OS and distributed systems.
Solid background with Time Series Databases and visualization (especially Grafana).
Experience with alerting and monitoring tools like Prometheus, Icinga, Datadog, or Nagios.
Familiarity with CD/CI tools (Jenkins, GitLab, GitHub Actions) and Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, Ansible, CloudFormation).
Knowledge of container orchestration platforms (Kubernetes, Nomad, OpenShift) and cloud environments (AWS, Azure, OpenStack) is a plus.
Interest or experience in AI and AI tools is considered an advantage.
Hybrid Work Disclaimer:
This role is based on a hybrid working model. We require employees to be onsite in the office at least two days per week, with flexibility to work remotely on the remaining days.
Our Way Of Working
Our world is hybrid.
A career is not a sprint. It's a marathon. One of the perks of joining us is that we value you as a person first. Our hybrid world allows you to focus on your goals and responsibilities and lets you self-organise to improve your deliveries and get the work done in your own way.
Application Process
We believe talent knows no boundaries. Our hiring process focuses solely on your skills, experience, and potential to contribute to our team. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and evaluate each candidate based on merit, regardless of personal characteristics as the age, gender, origin, religion, sexual orientation, neurodiversity or disability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kindred People AB
(org.nr 556594-1621)
Regeringsgatan 25 9TR (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9768131