We are looking for a Site Reliability Engineer within eCommerce with experience of Headless SaaS (e.g., a headless CMS experience) and API based commerce frameworks and managed cloud services (e.g. managed Kubernetes). You will work within our SRE Capability supporting the next generation customer experience by blending fashion and tech. You will be a valuable resource in our journey to build the SRE Capability, ensuring that we have the next generation support to our headless and decomposed commerce platform. Your work will be important to all supported teams, ensuring a seamless shopping experience. You will work together with other experts in a cross-functional team and be the Reliability expert in that team
Key Responsibilities:
Work in a cross functional team working with Reliability as Expertise in a product or a product area.
Apply Reliability engineering practices with support from SRE governance teams.
Ensure delivery quality and supply KPI reporting.
Collaborate closely within product teams to ensure predictable operations and minimal disruptions to Production by automating processes & leveraging tools and building scripted solutions.
Collaborate closely within your Capability, share best practices as well as discuss and improve on operations ways of working.
Work together in a cross-functional product team to monitor, manage, and resolve issues of the supported applications.
Technical analysis, Continuous improvement on proactive monitoring, housekeeping automation, troubleshooting of complex issues/Incidents in production.
Improve monitoring performance by focusing on preventive measures.
Product Improvements (code & log analysis).
Ensure environment stability and reliability.
Participate in On-Call technical support to resolve business critical incidents.
Qualification:
Up to 3 years of experience in Site Reliability Engineering, maintenance & operations and/or development.
Working experience eCommerce, DevOps practices (automated testing, CI/CD etc.).
Know at least one of {Python, Ruby, Java, C#, Go} at an intermediate level.
Experience working through SRE Metrics such as SLI, SLO and Error Budget, monitoring tools (Splunk, Grafana etc.) with managed cloud Kubernetes services (e.g. AKS, GKE).
Experience from ITIL support processes and ITSM tools (e.g., ServiceNow) in a microservices context.
Understanding of performance engineering (Application Reliability).
Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (ReactJS, React Native, NodeJS) is a plus.
Experience in building CI/CD workflows using GitHub Actions.
Knowledge of Azure DevOps and/or other cloud environments is nice to have.
Experience working on cloud-based infrastructure e.g., Azure and GCP.
Experience in provisioning Infra resources leveraging Infra as Code (Terraform / Ansible ).
A passion for problem solving with strong analytical capabilities.
Stay current on technical trends to suggest innovative tools and approaches to interesting problems.
Additional Information:
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
