Site Reliability Engineer
2025-03-21
Description
Position at LeoVegas Group
Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) is a critical part of our platform strategy. As a member of the SRE team, you will focus on providing technical expertise and support to our engineering teams to enable them to deliver high-quality software solutions efficiently. This includes helping teams with technical continuous effort, overcoming major technical hurdles, performance improvements, implementing system monitoring and building software with high availability.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Help domain teams build software with high availability, resilience, and scalability to meet the needs of the business and customers.
Implement system monitoring to track system health, performance, and availability.
Drive performance improvements by analysing system metrics.
Contribute to the development of standards, guidelines, and best practices for software development, deployment, and operations.
Stay current with industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices and share knowledge and insights with the broader engineering organisation.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS:
Strong technical background with expertise in software development, including proficiency in one or more programming languages (e.g., Java, Python, JavaScript).
Familiarity with cloud computing platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) and containerization technologies (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to analyse complex technical issues and develop effective solutions.
Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a cross-functional team environment and influence technical decision-making.
Good understanding of systems architecture.
Experience with monitoring, logging, and observability tools such as Datadog and Grafana.
NICE TO HAVES:
Experience from the iGaming industry is meriting
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group, is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1800 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 16 offices world-wide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply)
30 annual vacation days
Occupational Pension
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually
Parental Leave Top-Up
Possibility to enrol in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner
1,500 SEK equipment allowance
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts
We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
JOIN US!
In our pride, we like to empower our teammates to find their roar and run with their wildest ideas. We don't wait around for things to happen, we pounce and make it happen!
Would you be a good fit for the Leo Pride - give us a roar!
