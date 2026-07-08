Site Manager (Steel Industry; Boden or Luleå)
Kavamet Sverige AB / Byggjobb / Luleå Visa alla byggjobb i Luleå
2026-07-08
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kavamet Sverige AB i Luleå
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eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2026-07-08Beskrivning av verksamheten
SITE MANAGER
Location: Sweden, Boden, Luleå
We are looking for an experienced Site Manager to lead the daily operations of structural steel, cladding works, and industrial installations on a major international industrial project in Sweden Boden or Luleå.Dina arbetsuppgifter
Key Responsibilities
• Manage and coordinate daily site operations and production activities
• Lead supervisors, installers, and subcontractors on site
• Ensure work is carried out safely, efficiently, on schedule, and in accordance with quality requirements
• Monitor project progress, schedules, resources, and costs
• Participate in site meetings and report regularly to project management
• Coordinate work between different contractors and disciplines
• Manage site documentation and support project handover activities.Utbildning och erfarenhet
Requirements
• Several years of experience as a Site Manager in industrial construction or structural steel projects
• Experience working on international construction projects
• Strong ability to read and interpret engineering drawings and technical documentation
• Excellent leadership, planning, and organizational skills
• Fluent English language skills, both spoken and written
• Experience with Tekla Structures (Trimble)
• Good IT skills
Additional Qualifications
• Previous experience on Nordic construction sites
• Certifications related to structural steel construction
• Good knowledge of health, safety, and quality management systems
The Following Will Be Considered an Advantage
• IWS (International Welding Specialist) certification
• Knowledge of NDT methods (VT, MT, PT, UT)
• Previous experience in large international industrial projects.
Other
Personal Qualities
We value accuracy, a systematic approach, and a strong sense of responsibility. You are an excellent communicator and team player with the ability to manage complex technical projects in an international environment. A positive attitude, flexibility, and a solution-oriented mindset are essential for success in this role.
We Offer
• A responsible and independent role in a growing international company
• Interesting and challenging industrial projects
• A competitive salary and attractive employee benefits
• The support of a highly skilled and experienced team
• Excellent opportunities for professional development and career growth.
Interested?
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact us by email at pauliina.liljamaa@kavamet.fi
. We will respond after the summer holidays during Week 30.
From Week 30 onwards, you may also contact: Pauliina Liljamaa Phone: +358 50 465 2503
Please send your application, CV, and salary expectation, marked "SITE MANAGER", no later than 24 July 2026 to: kavamet@kavamet.fi Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Månadslön Kollektivavtal enligt land (Finland/Sverige) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24
E-post: kavamet@kavamet.fi Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kavamet Sverige AB
(org.nr 559289-7101)
953 31 HAPARANDA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
CFO
Pauliina Liljamaa
Finskt moderbolag som bygger upp svenskt dotterbolag. kavamet@kavamet.fi Jobbnummer
9997273