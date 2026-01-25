Site Manager
2026-01-25
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
TUSA Energi AB is expanding its project management team for a major industrial construction and installation project. We are now recruiting an experienced Site Manager to take overall responsibility for the daily management and execution of construction activities on our project site in Boden, Sweden.
Work duties
Lead and manage the day-to-day operations of the construction project on site
Take overall responsibility for planning, coordination, and execution of construction and installation works
Manage site organization, personnel, subcontractors, and resources to ensure project goals are met
Ensure compliance with project schedules, budgets, quality requirements, and technical specifications
Oversee health, safety, and environmental (HSE) performance in cooperation with HSE staff and site management
Coordinate work between engineering, procurement, QA/QC, and construction teams
Monitor project progress, identify risks, and implement corrective actions when needed
Report project status, progress, and key issues to senior management
Represent the project in coordination meetings with clients, partners, and authorities
Qualifications
University degree in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, industrial engineering or a related technical field
Minimum 5 years of experience in project management or site management within construction, industrial installation, or similar large-scale projects
Proven experience leading construction teams and managing complex site operations
Strong understanding of construction processes, project planning, and execution
Solid leadership, decision-making, and organizational skills
Ability to manage multiple stakeholders in a dynamic project environment
English required
Turkish and/or Swedish are considered strong advantages
Employment Conditions & Benefits
Full-time employment: 40 hours per week
Saturday work may be required depending on project needs
Overtime is compensated according to Swedish labor law and applicable agreements
Camp accommodation provided: private room with bathroom and kitchen access
Three meals per day provided by employer
Internal transport between camp and worksite included
Employment follows all applicable Swedish labor laws, including work environment and safety regulations
Mandatory workplace insurances according to Swedish requirements
Personal protective equipment (PPE) provided
ID06 registration arranged and paid by employer
Mandatory safety training included
Salary is offered at a competitive market level for this type of project management role. All required workplace insurances are included and aligned with Swedish industry standards and union-based protections for comparable management positions.
Workplace
Project sites located in Boden, Sweden.
How to apply
Send your CV and certificates to:info@tusaenergi.se
Application period
