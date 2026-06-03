Regional Commercial Head Infrastructure & Energy (Protective Coatings)
Teknos Aktiebolag / Chefsjobb / Tranemo Visa alla chefsjobb i Tranemo
2026-06-03
, Svenljunga
, Gislaved
, Gnosjö
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Teknos Aktiebolag i Tranemo
Are you an experienced commercial leader looking for your next international challenge? Join Teknos and drive sustainable growth in our regional Commercial team in Northern Europe!
As a Regional Commercial Head – Infrastructure & Energy (Protective Coatings) you will be accountable for shaping and executing the regional commercial strategy, defining the roadmap and driving sustainable business growth across Teknos key Northern European markets (Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland).
You will lead the full commercial performance of the region owning revenue, growth, margin and profitability. Playing a key role in translating the global Infrastructure & Energy strategy into regional execution you will ensure strong alignment, clear prioritization and effective resource allocation. You will also lead, inspire and develop a high-performing regional sales team, building a strong performance culture and strengthening capabilities to support long-term growth in the region.
This role is based in Sweden and involves regular travel within the region to support customers, teams and strategic initiatives; thus, you should be ready to travel frequently within given territory.
Daily tasks and responsibilities:
• Drive regional growth and profitability, owning sales performance, margins, and P&L in alignment with global targets
• Define and execute the regional commercial strategy and roadmap, translating global direction into local market impact across products and services
• Lead and develop a high-performing commercial organization, fostering a strong growth culture, capability building, and engagement
• Accelerate business development and market expansion, securing new opportunities and strengthening key customer, distributor, and partner relationships
• Own pipeline performance, forecasting, and risk management, ensuring accuracy in sales projections and S&OP alignment
• Lead pricing, contracting, and financial planning, including budgeting, performance monitoring, and revenue optimization
• Enable cross-functional execution, collaborating closely with sales, marketing, R&D, operations, and technical services
• Oversee regional technical services and capability hubs, ensuring service excellence and continuous development
• Provide strategic market and competitive insights, while ensuring alignment with global initiatives and cross-regional collaboration
Key skills and qualifications:
A perfect match for us is someone with several years of experience in senior commercial roles, preferably within a B2B industrial or technical environment. Experience within protective coatings and paints, building materials or chemical products industries is a valued merit for the position!
The position requires a solid understanding of managing complex, cross-country projects and a business development drive with a hands-on attitude and direct involvement in sales activities. Proven experience in project-based sales, ideally within investment or large-scale infrastructure projects; industry-related expertise and knowledge of infrastructure, construction and/or energy related norms and industry standards will be an asset but is not a key requirement.
We are looking for a seasoned people leader that can provide guidance, motivation, and coaching to develop our sales teams with excellent communication and presentations skills combined with international mindset and a keen understanding of cultural differences.
You need to be proficient in sales and budget management, with a robust understanding of commercial strategy planning, and solid financial expertise including budgeting, forecasting and commercial results ownership.
You have also excellent analytical skills and the skill of data-driven decision making, and a good knowledge of CRM systems and MS Office. Additionally, you have very good knowledge in both English and Swedish languages, speaking and writing.
Why Teknos?
Teknos Group is an international family-owned company and one of Europe's leading manufacturers of industrial coatings and surface treatment solutions. With a strong local presence in Northern Europe, Teknos combines global expertise with a deep understanding of Nordic markets and customer needs.
Teknos delivers high-quality, technically advanced and sustainable solutions to sectors including construction, industry, and manufacturing. We work closely with our customers and partners to create long-term value through innovation, reliable delivery, and technical expertise.
Sustainability is an integral part of Teknos' operations—from product development and production to the end application by customers. By combining strong business practices with responsibility, Teknos strives to contribute to a more sustainable future for both customers and society.
At Teknos, you will have a central role in an international company with a strong value base, a long-term perspective, and a clear focus on sustainability, innovation, and growth. You will be given a high level of responsibility, the opportunity to make an impact, and the chance to work closely with both regional and global decision-makers.
Contact and application
Apply for the position using the application form through our recruitment system, Talentsoft. We appreciate receiving your application documents in English, no later than 30th of June. We review applications on an ongoing basis and therefore ask you to submit your application as soon as possible.
For questions about the position, please contact Martina Vapnar, HR Business Partner, via e-mail at martina.vapnar@teknos.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Teknos Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556047-6714)
Limmaredsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
514 32 TRANEMO Arbetsplats
Teknos AB Jobbnummer
9945326