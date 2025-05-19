Site Manager
2025-05-19
About the position
We are seeking an experienced site manager to lead the Kemira manufacturing site and Industry Park in Helsingborg. In this role, you will drive operational excellence, implement strategic initiatives, and ensure financial growth while maintaining industry-leading safety and sustainability standards. With a strong leadership presence, you will foster collaboration, optimize processes, and engage with key stakeholders.
The position is based at Kemira Kemi in Helsingborg and reports to VP Manufacturing Fiber Essentials based in Helsinki.
Leadership & Strategic Vision
• Proven experience in executive leadership, preferably within the chemical or manufacturing industry.
• Strong ability to develop and implement strategic plans that drive business growth and operational efficiency.
• Capable of leading cross-functional teams and fostering a culture of collaboration, growth mindset, and continuous improvement.
Industry & Technical Expertise
• Extensive knowledge of chemical production processes, regulations, and environmental standards.
• Ability to oversee industrial site operations and sustainability initiatives.
Financial & Business Acumen
• Expertise in financial planning, budgeting, and cost control to ensure profitability and efficiency.
• Experience in capital expenditure and investment planning.
• Understanding of risk management, compliance, and legal aspects related to the chemical industry.
People & Organizational Management
• Strong leadership skills with the ability to motivate and develop employees at all levels.
• Effective communication and negotiation skills to engage stakeholders, customers, and regulatory authorities.
Safety, Sustainability & Compliance
• In-depth knowledge of environmental regulations, workplace safety standards, and industrial best practices.
• Commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles and sustainability efforts.
• Ability to implement and uphold strong safety and compliance frameworks.
About the organisation
Kemira is a global leader in sustainable chemistry for water intensive industries. For more than 100 years, our chemistry has advanced human progress and quality of life. We call it chemistry with a purpose, better every day. At Kemira, we foster a collaborative and inclusive work culture that empowers our employees to thrive and make a difference.
We deliver tailored products and services to improve the product quality, processes, and resource efficiency of our diverse range of customers. Our focus is on water treatment, as well as on fiber and renewable solutions - enabling sustainability transformation for our customers. In 2024, Kemira reported annual revenue of EUR 2.9 billion with a global team of some 4,700 colleagues. Kemira is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
In Helsingborg, Kemira has its largest production site. Here, we produce chemicals for water-intensive industries and for paper and pulp industry, and we also run Industry Park of Sweden where several other companies are established. Our own manufacturing processes are highly exothermic, which means that we recycle large amounts of energy. The energy is used for our own electricity production, for heating our manufacturing processes, for sales to customers at the industrial park and for sales of district heating. The Helsingborg facility has a total of 700 employees, of which some 300 are employed by Kemira.
Learn more about Kemira at www.kemira.com
