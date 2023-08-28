Site Manager
Site Manager
In Global Supply Chain, Personal Care, we are looking for a Site Manager in Mölnlycke. The main goal of the role is to make sure that Mölnlycke site is a safe and engaging workplace, constantly improving, and delivering on business targets.
Mölnlycke Site is situated in the Göteborg area. With around 50 employees, the factory manufactures products for our world leader brand Tena with one paper machine and 5 converting lines.
About the Role
This role will best fit to a hands-on leader with passion and high energy to create a safe, high performing and capable environment. The Site Manager Mölnlycke will report to the Site Manager Falkenberg and is expected to act as a business owner to influence and steer decision-making processes to grow the business.
We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and move at a fast pace. We're always looking for ways to improve our products and ourselves. If this is you, we'd love to talk.
What You Will Do
be a role model for safety and has the overall responsibility for the creation of a sustainable safety culture; coaching and behaving in order to create a safe workplace for everyone in the site.
Be responsible for defining the organisational setup, driving capability development and supporting employees in unlocking their full potential which results in having satisfied, motivated and engaged people working together to achieve the site CBN (Compelling Business Needs).
Be responsible for driving continuous improvement culture, best practice sharing and cross-learnings to constantly improve all SPQCDM results in the site.
drive a value creation mindset and strive to make everyone understanding of his/her contribution to the financial and non-financial KPIs of the site.
Maintain an open speak up environment, based on mutual trust and respect and to be able to delegate authority and responsibility whilst challenging, supporting and coaching his/her team.
Maintain a strong cooperation with sales & marketing functions, to drive initiatives, projects and CAPEX investments to assure the site manufactures the products in line with Personal Care business needs and priorities in a safe and efficient way.
Who You Are
You possess a university degree in Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mechanical, Electrical Engineering or related fields.
Previous experience in Operations/Site Management roles. Knowledge of papermaking is a plus.
Proven track record of driving safety culture, evolving quality and environmental results whilst supporting continuous improvement
Driving the operations/site towards CBN and achieving financial and non-financial targets
Able to build a strong and effective team, leading by example and practicing servant leadership.
Leadership encouraging people development and delegating authority/giving control to employees
Commercial and financial knowledge
Well-rounded understanding of entire end-to-end Supply Chain and strong examples of building successful collaboration cross functionally.
To be successful in this role, the candidate needs to have:
The ability to connect goals and objectives with a clear set of strategies and the associated measurable results to grow the business.
High energy, inspirational and empathetic leadership, capable to create multiple personal relationships and to build trust with others.
Excellent communication skills, able to manage high level of complexity and multiple stakeholders in an effective way
Customer and results orientation delivering results and meeting customer expectations with an entrepreneurial and commercial thinking.
Embrace and live our Beliefs and Behaviors - Care, Courage, Collaboration and Commitment.
What We Can Offer You
At Essity, we believe everyone's learning and professional development is unique and want to empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose.
Collaborative and Inclusive Culture | Empowering & Engaged Leaders | Working with Powerful Purpose & Sustainable Impact | Learning and Growing in your Career | Supporting Well-being & Sustainable Working Life | Life-changing Innovations | Competitive Total rewards
Together, we are improving lives, every day.
Working at Essity is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world a healthier, more hygienic and safer place. With impactful innovations coupled with sustainable solutions, we strive to reach more people every year with the necessary and essential solutions for well-being
