Site Facilities Management & Maintenance Manager
McNeil AB / Chefsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Helsingborg
2025-09-05
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos McNeil AB i Helsingborg
Site Facilities Management & Maintenance Manager
This position is based at our Helsingborg site.
Who we are
What will you do
Make Maintenance and Facility Lead is responsible for providing strategic and technical leadership and tactical direction to the diverse and highly skilled team of Maintenance & FM Technicians and focused on driving and delivering optimal cost, safety, quality and compliance for the site manufacturing assets.
Under the direction of the Site Leader and in partnership with Site Leadership Team, this position serves as the primary point of contact for ongoing Maintenance and Facility Operations support of MAKE assets at the site.
Job Responsibilities
• Provide strategic direction and planning for the facility and maintenance activities at the site aligned with the Corporate Real Estate and Global Tech Ops as well as the Manufacturing EMEA network.
• Identify and lead initiatives to drive execution excellence and timely realization of site and network goals and objectives on Asset Management, that is structured around 3 main activities: Reactive Maintenance (line support), Preventive maintenance (planned), Pro-active maintenance (reliability).
• Combine responsibility for assets and resources involved in Production and Utilities Maintenance including Maintenance Planning, Work Administration & Execution, and Strategic Parts Management (MRO).
• Manage energy & water services for the site, with strategic responsibility for minimizing use and maximizing good sustainability practices, while ensuring continuous supply.
• Manage all the Maintenance and Services costs & invoices payments to be in accordance with Corporate financial guidelines.
• Manage the governance with the approved FM providers, supporting Global / Regional CRE function, CCFS in the selection of new contractors / vendors to support FM services/maintenance contracts on site.
• Collaborate with Regional and Global Tech Ops in the development of new utilities and property expansion projects, including the development of new FM systems and services to serve the site, and the management of various contractors and service providers
• Drive reliability improvement to achieve benchmark results in collaboration with site/ regional and global reliability organization.
• Oversee the preparation of property contracts, leases as needed for renewal and space management.
• Oversee and maintain all relevant Maintenance Make & Facility Departmental files, including documenting design drawings, SOPs, infrastructure specifications, budget, GMPs services, and maintenance documentation.
• Collaborate on the development of the Site Master Plan and utilities & production asset replacement strategy based on asset condition assessment.
• Own Asset Care to foster continuous improvement in strong collaboration with the Reliability manager from asset creation (system), PM design, spares strategy, to technical issues related to manufacturability.
• Oversee and optimize the site maintenance budgets, maintenance task plans, long-term equipment replacement plans, and spare part sourcing strategies.
• Responsible for ensuring the ISA-95 level 0, 1, and 2 systems and associated operation is compliant and fit for intended use in accordance with applicable standards and procedures throughout the systems lifecycle.
• Set and manage priorities for local Make and Facility Maintenance teams to ensure delivering to KPI/targets to improve performance.
• Develop, institutionalize best practices, and training related to root cause problem-solving, preventive & predictive maintenance, parts room inventory management, etc.
• Collaborate with Regional CRE, Global Tech Ops, and contribute to the Maintenance Kenvue Governance community.
• Drive and promote a culture of project management excellence (FpX) in the organization. Support Tech Ops organization during installation and start-up to drive continuous improvement of project delivery practices.
• Ensure timely investigations and corrective/preventative action (CAPA) to address Quality, Technical, and Manufacturing issues (Audit Actions, NC's, etc.).
• Implement new applications or controlled changes to existing applications meeting GXP requirements.
• Take an active role representing the site and function in the local community.
• Assure assets and operations are used and conducted in a safe manner and in full compliance with all EHS and regulatory agency requirements
What we are looking for
• Bachelors in engineering, Science, or related technical field from an accredited University.
• Other: Advanced Degree (Masters) in Engineering or MBA is preferred.
• Minimum twelve (12) years of relevant business experience, preferably in a manufacturing site.
• Minimum of six (6) years of supervisory/people management experience with demonstrated success in performance management and development.
• Prior experience in managing budget and a cost center.
• Understanding and knowledge of Reliability maintenance and Preventive / Predictive maintenance tools and techniques.
• Ability to work effectively and drive alignment in a matrix management environment through effective communication, collaboration, and influence.
• Engineering and/or Asset Maintenance experience in an operational environment within cGMP requirements.
• Proficient in English language - writing, speaking, and understanding. Preferred Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:
• Proficiency in applications software, particularly CMMS systems, with MAXIMO knowledge.
• Knowledge of continuous improvement tools, lean manufacturing, and six-sigma.
• Strong communication skills and change management.
• Experience working effectively in a regional or global setting and/or Cross-Sector, Cross Country experience.
• Demonstrated experience of interacting with site, Enterprise, or external agency regulatory audits and inspections.
What's in it for you
• Competitive Benefit Package
• Car Allowance· Paid Company Holidays, Paid Vacation, Volunteer Time & More!· Learning & Development Opportunities
• Employee Resource Groups
Kenvue is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identify, age, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-19
E-post: eearl@kenvue.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mcneil AB
(org.nr 556702-6181)
Norrbroplatsen 2 (visa karta
)
251 09 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
McNeil Jobbnummer
9494545