Simulation Engineer to Saferoad
2023-05-07
Saferoad is a leading traffic safety player in Sweden, striving to offer high-quality solutions with a strong focus on safety for government and infrastructure companies. The business encompasses everything from development to manufacturing, sales, rental, training, and other infrastructure-related services. Saferoad's goal is to develop innovative and sustainable products and solutions to protect all travelers, whether they walk, cycle or drive.
The service is suitable for those who want a developing role with a focus on simulation and product development. You will work on developing and refining products within road safety equipment, such as road and guardrails. The role involves a lot of freedom and responsibility and it is important that you are good at driving your work forward on your own. At Saferoad, you will become part of a small and friendly team where you will be involved in the entire process, from simulation to physical testing.
This is a direct recruitment to Saferoad, with Wrknest handling the recruitment process.
Your Future Job Tasks
As a Simulation engineer, you will validate and optimize products in a virtual environment. You will work on building models, calculating and optimizing them. Your main working tool will be LS-DYNA. You will also develop new products and finalize reports on your work. In this role, you will work independently but have daily contact with your colleagues who are based in Sweden and Norway.
We are looking for someone who has:
Experience with LS-DYNA
Good knowledge of English, both spoken and written
Previous experience with 2D and 3D systems, specifically Inventor and AutoCAD is an advantage
It is an advantage if you speak Swedish and/or have an engineering education focused on vehicles.
In this recruitment, we place great emphasis on your personal qualities, as they are decisive for your success in the role and the company. We understand that you can't know everything from the start, but you should have a desire to learn. Therefore, we are looking for someone who is driven, analytical, and has a sense of detail. As a person, you are also meticulous in your work and service-oriented in your contact with customers and colleagues.
Other Information
Start: According to agreement
Location: Sollentuna, Stockholm
Extent: Full-time, 40 hours/week
Employment form: Permanent position
