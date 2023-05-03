Simulation Engineer Powertrain Performance At Neos
2023-05-03
Simulation Engineer Powertrain Performance at NEOS
The Scania Powertrain Performance and Analysis team are looking for a new team member to our team. The team is responsible for securing one of the vehicle properties at Scania for Powertrain Performance and Driveability. The person we are looking for will use virtual tools and simulations at vehicle level to carry out the task.
We are looking for a person with a background in vehicle simulations and powertrain technology. Senior skills in Matlab Simulink and Simscape is important. Knowledge in powertrain hardware components and/or software development are important merits.
Your tasks
We are currently looking for a person with great drive and interest in technical development who can see the big picture.
Analyse and evaluate technical solutions to reach development targets for powertrain performance, including both electrified and traditional powertrains.
• Analyse and challenge existing powertrain concepts and suggest improvements for both the software and the hardware.
• Support our team to bridge deep component knowledge within electrical machines and inverters to vehicle level and controls.
• Suggest new powertrain concepts that secures Scania's position as market leader in powertrains also in the future.
• Understand what functionality we need for the future and how the functionality is exploited to software and implemented.
• Deliver simulation and verification results to the organization through model based methods to improve lead time.
• Create and maintain models of the powertrain and its control system
• Cooperate cross-functionally with Scania R&D and other entities in the Traton group
Your profile
You are an engineer who is motivated by learning new things and solving problems. You are curious and likes to share your findings and knowledge with others. You hold a MSc- or a PhD-degree in electrical, physics or mechatronics engineering. You are experienced in analysing physical or mechatronic systems and software development and you have competence and experience in electrical machines and power electronics. If you have special competences in transmissions, engines or other powertrain components it is an asset. A valid Swedish driving licenses for heavy vehicles is an asset.
We offer
We offer an interesting and challenging job where there is plenty of room for new ideas. Our corporate culture is characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. Employees are our most important resource, so we invest in training our employees and giving them the opportunity to broaden their skills in order to be able to grow with us.
For more information Please contact Lennarth Zander, Powertrain Performance & Analysis +46-(0)765166946 or through mail lennarth.zander@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a covering letter and CV.
