Shop Mechanic - DRI Plant
2025-07-17
Take the opportunity to relocate to Boden and join the green industrial revolution. At Stegra, we offer full relocation support and the chance to be part of building Sweden's first green steel plant. You'll work in a collaborative, fast-paced environment where your skills drive real change. If you're looking for a future-proof career and want to make a difference - Stegra and Boden are ready for you.
About Stegra
Stegra is an industrial impact company with a strong ambition to reduce CO2 emissions in the most fossil-intensive industries. We are building our first facility for large-scale production of green hydrogen, green iron, and green steel in Boden. With plans to employ approximately 1,500 people by the end of 2025, we are creating diverse teams of innovative and goal-oriented individuals in Boden. Together, we are driving the green transition and shaping the future of sustainable industry.
Mechanic (Shop) - DRI Operations
As a Mechanic you will be responsible for performing preventive and corrective maintenance on mechanical systems and equipment critical to the production process. The role includes troubleshooting, repairing, and optimizing mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems to ensure continuous and efficient operations. The Mechanic (Shop Mechanic) works to ensure the seamless functioning and reliability of plant equipment to support uninterrupted operations.
The role involves supervising and executing preventive, planned and unplanned maintenance activities in MIDREX-based direct reduction plants. This includes monitoring equipment conditions, installing, maintaining, adjusting, testing, and repairing HDRI plant equipment too. This role ensures compliance with operating and maintenance standards and maximizes equipment availability to meet production requirements.
Responsibilities:
Perform routine preventive and corrective maintenance of shop equipment, ensuring minimal downtime and consulting with managers for complex troubleshooting.
Routinely install, maintain, and repair mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic equipment to ensure consistent and reliable operation of production systems.
Troubleshoot and repair mechanical, hydraulic, and electromechanical components to ensure smooth production operations.
Ensure compliance with Lock Out, Tag Out (LOTO) procedures during maintenance activities to maintain a safe work environment.
Routinely inspect mechanical components for signs of wear, vibrations, or inadequate lubrication and take necessary corrective actions to maintain equipment efficiency and prevent breakdowns.
Requirements:
High school diploma in relevant field or equivalent education with good understanding of maintenance principles.
Dukumented mechanical experience.
Nice to have welding certificates.
Experience:
Solid relevant experience (3+ years) in heavy metal industries, preferably in
preventive and shutdown maintenance of various plant equipment in a gas-
based MIDREX Mega Module is preferred.
Documented qualifications in workplace safety, such as OSHA.
Proven experience working with mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems,
with the ability to troubleshoot and maintain such equipment.
Competences and skills:
Proven expertise in overhauling various pumps, gearboxes, and conveyors.
In-depth knowledge and experience in maintaining and overhauling hydraulic, pneumatic, and lubrication equipment used in steel plants.
Strong understanding of operational processes, tools, and the ability to support managers when required.
Ability to operate under limited supervision, especially in non-routine situations.
Oral and written skills in English. Swedish skills are seen as a plus.
Attributes and abilities:
Detail-oriented, problem-solving, collaborative, self-motivated and flexible.
Requires the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including hard hats, steel-toe boots, and safety glasses.
Strong 3-dimensional visual perception is preferred.
Ability to work in hot, high-noise environments, at heights and in confined spaces when required and in rotating shifts.
What Can We Offer You?
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
Work location: Boden, northern Sweden.
Relocation support available.
The positions will be filled on an ongoing basis throughout the spring and fall.
At Stegra, we value an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and empowered to contribute. We're building a purpose-driven company with sustainability at its core, starting with green steel production in Boden. If you're passionate about the green transition but don't meet every qualification, we still encourage you to apply. You could be exactly who we're looking for-whether for this role or another in our expanding team. Join us in shaping the future of sustainable industry! Så ansöker du
