Shipping & Export Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Speditörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla speditörsjobb i Ludvika
2025-08-29
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
High Voltage Products Surge Arrester is a key business unit within Hitachi Energy, based in Ludvika, Sweden. We develop, sell and produce Surge Arresters. We are part of delivering a safe way of transferring electricity while keeping losses at a minimum. As the world transitions towards an energy system where electricity will be the backbone, aiming to more than double our consumption of electricity worldwide until 2050, High Voltage Products and Hitachi Energy are well positioned in making this happen. Are you ready to join us in making it happen?
If your answer is "YES", we at Surge Arrester are looking for a Shipping & Export Specialist to join our dedicated Export and project team where colleagues will help you on board.
You will work closely within the team with order management fronting our global portfolio of customers, making sure that materials are getting dispatched on time while following the relevant export processes for your portfolio of countries/customers. Close collaboration with freight forwarders and ensuring transport and customs regulations are followed while exporting goods to our internal and external customers are included in this role.
There will be possibilities to work remotely some days per week.
How you'll make an impact
As a Shipping & Export specialist, you are responsible from delivery complete, throughout the outbound logistics process.
Working with a portfolio of global customers, internal as well as external.
Ensuring that our performance is top class, reliable and preferably exceeds customer expectations.
Close collaboration cross functionally with other departments such as Order, Sales, After sales, Finance, Planning, Production and SCM.
You will be contributing to our strive for continuous improvements of our processes and you have an innovative and driven mindset.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
You have experience from working in ERP-system/-s, SAP is meriting and particularly within outbound logistics areas and transactions.
Your background
You hold a degree within fields of business administration, engineering, purchasing, customs or relevant work experience connected to this role.
You are driven, innovative, well organized and know how to prioritize your daily work.
You have great communication skills and are service-minded.
Strong communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout the onboarding phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and benefits
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy!
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Helena Eriksson, helena.eriksson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9483403