Ship Electrotechnical Officers (m/f/d)
TT-Line AB / Maskinbefälsjobb / Trelleborg Visa alla maskinbefälsjobb i Trelleborg
2026-05-05
, Vellinge
, Svedala
, Skurup
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TT-Line AB i Trelleborg
, Vellinge
, Karlshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Ship Electrotechnical Officer (m/f/d)
We're growing - and we want you to join our modern fleet as a Ship Electrotechnical Officer. If you're a skilled technician with an eye for detail and a passion for life at sea, this is your chance to join a team where your work really matters.
Power the systems. Drive the safety. Keep us moving.
Your Key Responsibilities:
Maintain and troubleshoot electrical & automation systems
Carry out inspections under the Planned Maintenance System (PMS)
Monitor safety equipment and ensure full compliance with STCW and SMS protocols
Work closely with the Chief Engineer and take responsibility for your assigned systems
Respond to onboard incidents, hazards, or technical failures quickly and professionally
Be a key player in the vessel's emergency response team
Your Profile:
Valid STCW ETO certification and seafarer medical
Experience as an ETO, preferably on Ro-Ro or passenger vessels
Confidence working with high-voltage, automation & control systems
Fluent English communication
Strong problem-solving mindset and a safety-first attitude
Your Future with Us:
Permanent role with long-term development opportunities
Flat hierarchies, direct communication, and a team that values your input
Modern vessels and cutting-edge onboard systems
Work in a multicultural, high-performance team
Help shape the future of maritime safety and technology
Apply Today - Set Sail with Us
Send us your CV in English, along with:
Cover Letter
Relevant STCW & ETO certificates
Diploma(s) or proof of qualifications
Earliest starting date
Employer references (if available)
If you have any questions regarding the application, please contact: isha.vedak@ttline.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tt-Line AB
(org.nr 556063-7828)
231 61 TRELLEBORG Arbetsplats
TT-Line Jobbnummer
9893354