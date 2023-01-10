Shift Manager Utilities
2023-01-10
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Shift Manager Utilities. Join our bold team in Skellefteå.
As shift manager you will lead the team on your shift by supervising and support employees. You are responsible to ensure that standards are followed and employees are trained. Follow up shift performance and continuously look for improvement. Act on deviations and work with support functions to find long term solutions to problems.
Key Responsibilities
Ensure that SOP's and WI's are followed
Train employees in SOP's and WI's
Ensure development of employees (Technical, SOP'S, WI's, Team development and behaviours)
Suggest improvements and ensure improvements are being implemented when decided
Supervise and support employees
Assigns tasks and responsibilities to employees, as the employer's representative
Make sure check in, pulse meetings, other meetings are held as planned
Follow up shift performance and act on deviations
Calls in replacements in the event of an employee call-in or no-show.
Communicates with other shifts to ensure good handover and standardization
Communicate and cooperate with support functions to improve manufacturing
Adhere to and enforce company policies and guidelines.
Enforce the proper disciplinary measures when employees fail to adhere to company policy
Recruit for own team
Develop a team spirit that creates energy, encourages compliance with company standards and employment guidelines
Set performance metrics (competence matrix) for each team member and then work with team members to make sure that all metrics are met
Participate and run the workteam together with the manager. The duties consist of, among other things, production management, financial follow-up, planning, quality, environmental and work environment work."
Responsible for ensuring that the work is carried out according to current instructions and that the safety regulations are followed."
Monitors that machines and materials are in place and coordinates the work with the subcontractors, such as inspections and subcontracting work
To ensure that our quality assurance systems such as 5S maintain an ongoing higher standard.
Qualifications/education/experience
High school diploma
5+ years of experience in manufacturing
Leadership or management experience
Knowledge and experience of lean manufacturing
English
Personal success factors
Challenges, in a bold way, current behaviors and ways of working
Close to employees, follow up, encourage, very good in feed forward and feedback
Very good in empowering people to make people act
Role modelling, being the safe and healthy role model
Create team spirit, sense of belonging and relatedness in the team
The ability to communicate to a multidisciplinary, as well as multinational, workforce is essential.
Strong verbal, written communication skills
