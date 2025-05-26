Shift manager
2025-05-26
We are looking for an experienced Shift Manager to oversee and support our teams in the steel mill operations at the Hot Rolling Mill, Cold Mill and the Glavanization Line. Shift managers ensure smooth day-to-day activities, safety, and top-quality production. As the Shift Manager, you will play a key role in overseeing and supporting daily operational activities during assigned shifts. Your leadership will ensure seamless execution of tasks, adherence to safety and quality standards, and effective coordination among team members to maintain continuous production and achieve operational targets.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to join our steel production operations at an early stage and, together with the production manager, build up your area. You will be involved in establishing routines and work processes within your field, as well as take part in recruiting employees for your own team.
We place great importance on our shift managers having previous experience in steel production. While we certainly value leadership experience in combination with steel production experience, previous leadership experience is not a requirement for this position.
Responsibilities:
Lead and mentor a multidisciplinary team, promoting safety, performance, and a positive work environment.
Allocate resources, manage staffing, and minimize downtime to meet operational goals.
Plan and assign tasks, ensuring the team has the tools, parts, and knowledge to succeed.
Enforce safety protocols, conduct checks, and address safety or quality issues promptly.
Ensure clear and accurate shift reporting on production, equipment, and incidents.
Support team training, development, and adherence to operational standards.
Drive continuous improvement, cross-functional collaboration, and innovation.
Monitor team performance, address deficiencies, and implement corrective actions.
Participate in departmental improvement work and lead improvement groups.
Maintain and monitor quality standards as per established criteria.
Perform tasks as assigned by the direct manager.
Qualifications:
A high school diploma in a relevant field is preferred. A bachelor's degree in metallurgy, process engineering, or another related field is an advantage but not a requirement.
Experience in steel production in a production-related role
Experience with safety protocols in heavy industrial environments
Leadership experience in a production environment
Strong process knowledge and familiarity with the department's technical equipment and safety procedures
Excellent proficiency in English. Fluency in Swedish is an advantage.
Personal Qualities:
Comfortable working at heights, hot and dusty environment
Requires the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including hard hats, steel-toe boots, and safety glasses.
Ability to work rotating shifts.
We are looking for someone with a positive "can-do" attitude and the ability to thrive under pressure. You should be organized, independent, and have an adaptive work style. You are self-motivated and capable of motivating a multilingual and diverse team of professionals. Så ansöker du
