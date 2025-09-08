Shift Lead
Role Overview:
Responsible for managing, optimizing, and supporting enterprise network and data center infrastructure, ensuring high availability, performance, and security for over 3,000 users. This role involves hands-on implementation, monitoring, and troubleshooting of LAN, WAN, WLAN, SD-WAN, Nexus switches, and Palo Alto firewall environments, along with coordination of server and OT infrastructure within the data center.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage and optimize LAN, WAN, WLAN, SD-WAN, Nexus switches, and Palo Alto firewall environments, supporting seamless connectivity, high availability, and optimal performance.
Execute network and data center projects, including planning, design, implementation, racking, IP assignment, integration of servers and storage, and decommissioning of legacy equipment.
Perform SD-WAN configuration and support, optimizing routing, VPN, QoS, and failover policies, while providing runtime monitoring and troubleshooting.
Oversee lifecycle management (LCM), including firmware updates, device upgrades, and replacements of switches, access points, and WLCs.
Conduct traffic analysis and industrial segmentation, ensuring secure and efficient network operations across LAN/WAN and OT environments.
Perform Ekahau site surveys to plan, validate, and optimize WLAN coverage for reliable enterprise wireless connectivity.
Administer Palo Alto firewall requests, including zone creation, rule implementation, and LAN-to-destination setups.
Serve as IP Address Management (IPAM) associate for the Nordic region, managing IP allocation, documentation, and operational efficiency.
Coordinate with vendors and third parties (e.g., Siemens, Atlas Copco, Liquid Tools) for device integration and manage OT devices including AGVs and factory automation systems.
Manage data center infrastructure, including UPS, cooling units, and generators, ensuring continuous uptime and adherence to SLAs.
Identify, troubleshoot, and resolve network issues, performing root cause analysis, and implementing long-term solutions to improve reliability.
Maintain accurate documentation, logs, and reporting for all network and data center operations.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth, reliable, and secure operations across all network and data center environments.
Candidate Profile:
Strong hands-on experience in enterprise network and data center operations, including LAN, WAN, WLAN, SD-WAN, and Nexus switches.
Skilled in firewall administration, industrial segmentation, traffic analysis, and network capacity planning.
Experience with vendor integration, OT devices, AGVs, and factory automation systems.
Proficient in lifecycle management, vulnerability patching, troubleshooting, and ensuring high availability of critical IT infrastructure.
Strong documentation, coordination, and cross-team collaboration skills. Så ansöker du
