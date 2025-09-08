Shift Lead
2025-09-08
Role Overview:
Responsible for managing, optimizing, and supporting enterprise network and data center infrastructure, ensuring high availability, performance, and security for over 7,000 users. This role involves hands-on implementation, monitoring, and troubleshooting of LAN, WAN, WLAN, SD-WAN, Nexus switches, and Palo Alto firewall environments, along with coordination of server and OT infrastructure within the data center.
• Driving network infrastructure LAN, WLAN and datacenter operations including one time and runtime activities, performing Wi-Fi survey to make sure that the Wi-Fi coverage is good in the required zone, industrial network segmentation initiatives across IT/OT environments in a 24/7 manufacturing unit.
• Providing expertise and act as key player in IS/IT, datacenter audits (ISO 27001, NIS2), network and security operations, and risk assessments.
• Optimize ITIL processes and ensuring robust network security frameworks.
• Conduct traffic analysis and manage firewall rules using Palo Alto, aligning with business needs and security objectives.
• Drive vulnerability management processes, including assessments, reporting, and patching to mitigate potential threats.
• Involve as a key player in OT security operations to investigate security incidents.
• Execute network and data center projects, including planning, design, implementation, racking, IP assignment, integration of servers and storage, and decommissioning of legacy equipment.
• Perform Ekahau site surveys to plan, validate, and optimize WLAN coverage for reliable enterprise wireless connectivity.
• Manage data center infrastructure, including UPS, cooling units, and generators, ensuring continuous uptime and adherence to SLAs.
• Identify, troubleshoot, and resolve network issues, perform root cause analysis, and implement long-term solutions to improve reliability.
• Maintain accurate documentation, logs, and reporting for all network and data center operations. Create KB articles in ITSM tool.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth, reliable, and secure operations across all network and data center environments.
• Serve as IP Address Management (IPAM) associate for the Nordic region, managing IP allocation, documentation, and operational efficiency.
• Oversee lifecycle management (LCM), including firmware updates, device upgrades, and replacements of Access/Distribution/server distribution/ Core switches, access points, and wireless controllers
• Involve in cybersecurity initiatives, support OT SOC environment and investigate security incidents Så ansöker du
