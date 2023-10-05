SharePoint & PowerApps Developer
2023-10-05
Scania Finans AB is a financial services company within the business area of Traton Financial Services. We offer financing and insurance of Scania products through our seven branches in the Nordic and Baltic countries. With a customer finance portfolio that exceeds 23 billion SEK, Scania Finans AB is one of the largest financial services companies within Scania. The company has around 100 employees, of which half are located at the headquarters in Södertälje and the other half of the workforce is distributed among our 7 branches, in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden.
SharePoint & PowerApps developer
We are seeking a skilled and motivated SharePoint, PowerApps, and Microsoft Flow Developer to join our dynamic IT team. As a developer in this role, you will play a critical part in designing, developing, and maintaining SharePoint solutions, custom PowerApps applications, and automated workflows using Microsoft Flow.
Your main work task
In the role of Sharepoint & PowerApps developer, you will primarily work with creating and maintaining solutions that will be effective for Scania Finans AB processes such as sales, credit, and contract management
In addition to the work with projects, there will also be maintenance work where you, together with colleagues in the group, support the business in carrying out improvement activities that contribute to the development of the business. You report to the Operations Manager and you will be part of a group of a total of ten people who together make up the internal Process Support & IT department
Key Responsibilities
• Collaborate with business stakeholders to gather requirements and translate them into effective SharePoint solutions.
• Design, develop, and customize SharePoint sites, libraries, lists, and pages to meet business needs.
• Develop custom PowerApps applications that enhance user experience and automate workflows.
• Create efficient and automated workflows using Microsoft Flow to optimize business processes.
• Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to SharePoint, PowerApps, and Microsoft Flow.
• Maintenance responsible for existing SharePoint & PowerApps solutions.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or similar.
• Proven experience in SharePoint development, including creating custom lists, libraries, web parts, and workflows.
• Expertise in designing and building PowerApps applications for various business scenarios.
• Strong proficiency in creating automated workflows using Microsoft Flow.
• Familiarity with SharePoint Online, Office 365, and related Microsoft technologies.
• Problem-solving skills with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve technical issues.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams.
Application
Apply no later than 2023-10-25. Your application should include a cover letter and CV.
A background check might be conducted for this position. Ersättning
