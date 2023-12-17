Servitor - Servitris
2023-12-17
Responsibilities:
Customer Service:
Greet and welcome guests in a friendly manner.
Assist customers in making menu selections and provide recommendations when needed.
Take and process customer orders accurately and efficiently.
Table Service:
Serve food and beverages to guests with attention to detail and presentation.
Ensure timely delivery of orders and attend to any special requests.
Clear tables and maintain a clean and organized dining area.
Communication:
Communicate effectively with kitchen staff to ensure accurate order preparation.
Collaborate with team members to provide seamless service.
Upselling:
Promote additional menu items and specials to enhance the dining experience.
Upsell beverages, desserts, or other offerings as appropriate.
Payment Processing:
Process customer payments and handle cash transactions accurately.
Provide receipts and thank customers for their patronage.
Team Collaboration:
Work collaboratively with other waitstaff and kitchen personnel.
Contribute to a positive and cooperative team environment.
Qualifications:
Previous experience in a similar role is preferred but not required.
Excellent customer service and interpersonal skills.
Ability to multitask and work efficiently in a busy environment.
Strong communication skills in Swedish and English.
Basic knowledge of food and beverage offerings.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: southindian.stockholm@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chettinad Restaurant AB
(org.nr 559191-1937), https://southindianrestaurant.se/
Radmansgatan 52 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
The South Indian Jobbnummer
8334260