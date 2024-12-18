ServiceNow Developer
2024-12-18
Do you want to be part of a team where we explore new ways of working, focus on customers, and embrace our strong values? At Sandvik Group IT, we're currently looking for an experienced ServiceNow Developer to join our team.
Shortly about us
Enterprise Workflow is part of the Engineering and Operations division, consisting of four teams working with ServiceNow and one team focused on processes. This role is within the Core Platform team, which oversees the platform's overall development.
We release the power of people to innovate and develop relevant products that set the stage for modern experiences in all parts of Sandvik. Our product team develops and operates tool capabilities supporting Sandvik business units in reducing risk and driving efficiency. We welcome you to an exhilarating environment where you have the possibility of influencing our organization!
About your job
In this position, you build and enhance functions on the ServiceNow platform - focusing on creating a smooth and automated process for all our colleagues globally. You have a variety of tasks, working closely together with your team and stakeholders to create the best experience possible and at the same time, expand the vision of future functions in the ServiceNow platform.
By addressing both user and business needs, you create effective solutions that meet functional, compliance, and quality requirements. This involves translating business needs into working services, defining requirements, designing, developing, testing, releasing, and maintaining the solutions. Additionally, you always explore options for evolving these solutions to provide even more value over time.
The location is in either Stockholm or Sandviken and we offer a hybrid work setup with a mix of office and remote work. Some travel between Stockholm and Sandviken is a natural part of the job.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with experience of ServiceNow and agile ways of working, preferably within a global organization. You have a background working in development teams, guiding team members and leading projects from inception to completion. Your knowledge is backed by a relevant degree within IT, and you're certified in ServiceNow. Acting in a global environment calls for excellent skills in English, verbally and in writing. Knowledge of Swedish is considered a plus.
Within our team, we pride ourselves on a collaborative team spirit, and we hope you do too! To be a perfect fit for this position, you have a strong sense of responsibility while also being self-aware and driven. You like to take the initiative and show a clear problem-solving mentality, accompanied with clear and concise communication skills. Additionally, you bring leadership experience and strong stakeholder management skills.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Mikael Maad, recruiting manager, mikael.maad@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Malena Rackner, Unionen, +46 (0)70 242 33 90
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist and Anna Pettersen
At Sandvik, we value work-life balance and due to the holidays, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process.
How to apply
Send your application no later than January 12, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0073330.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Storviltsgatan 10 (visa karta
115 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gasverket Stockholm Jobbnummer
9067336