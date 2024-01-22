Service Training & Tech Support Specialist
Husqvarna AB / Elektronikjobb / Partille Visa alla elektronikjobb i Partille
2024-01-22
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Partille
, Göteborg
, Borås
, Lysekil
, Ulricehamn
eller i hela Sverige
Service Training & Technical Support Specialist - Husqvarna Construction
Be part of our legacy and shape the future of Operations, in a more than 325 year old start-up, in the heart of Sweden.
What we can offer you:
Aftermarket and Services is one of the core strategic priorities for the Husqvarna Construction Division. A new team for Service Training and Product Technical Support will be created within the Aftermarket & Services category to execute on the strategy by strengthening the foundations and capabilities needed to further build strong relationships with customers. You will be part of this journey to a new set up that will allow for improved service towards sales companies and end customers.
Joining our team as a Service Training & Tech Support Specialist, offers you an exciting opportunity to hold service trainings and provide technical product support to our markets.
We invite you to be a valuable part of our organization.
About the role:
Your main responsibility is to hold service trainings and provide technical product support to our markets. You will contribute in Aftermarket Teams with assessing training needs for Sales Companies, Service Centers, Dealers and Partners.
Here, you'll have the chance to work with: (not limited to)
Contributor in Aftermarket Team with assessing training needs for Markets.
Develop and hold technical service trainings on Husqvarna Construction product portfolio.
Create Service & Repair How-to-videos with selected content for needed products.
Support local teams in delivering support to customer issues.
Coordinate with Product Categories on complex technical cases.
Support Product Categories to further develop product technical support.
Escalate recurring technical/customer issues.
Consolidate and deliver feedback to Product Categories from Training & Support activities.
Location: This position is based in Jonsered or other major Husqvarna location. At Husqvarna we use a hybrid working model where possible.
At Husqvarna Construction we strive to have a work environment that is inclusive and diverse, where we believe that our differences are our strengths. Our winning culture is important to us, which is why we go by the beliefs: We are Bold, We are Dedicated and We Care.
About You:
You enjoy working in an international environment and are comfortable with being a presenter and trainer. We see that you are a self-starter with a strong drive and sense of urgency.
In your work, you will have frequent contact with both colleagues and customers all over the world, which is why it is important that you are an open and communicative person, comfortable communicating in English.
We also see that you have:
A technical background and understanding of mechanical and electrical system including software programming.
A structured way of working and ability to work cross-functionally.
Extensive experience in Aftermarket and Product management.
If you also have experience in e-learning environment, it is advantageous.
Join us, and we will give you great opportunities for professional growth and development.
We can't wait to welcome you to our team!
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position please contact Hiring Manager Lars Freidlitz, at lars.freidlitz@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact recruiter Katarina Karlsson at katarina.karlsson@husqvarnagroup.com
.
What happens after you applied?
When the application date is due, we will review all applications. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
Husqvarna Construction
For more than 325 years we have driven innovation and technological development exceeding end-customers' expectations. Husqvarna Construction, a division of the Husqvarna Group, is a world leader in machinery and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The foundation is built on product and technology leadership ensured by high investment levels in user-focused product development to offer professional end-users the most effective and efficient solutions. Products and services are distributed globally in all relevant sales channels. Please read more at www.husqvarnacp.com/se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331) Arbetsplats
Jonsered HCP HQ Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Husqvarna AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8409440