Service Technician (65502)

Are you interested and skilled in electricity, mechanics, and hydraulics? Are you interested in renewable energy and looking for a position that emphasizes teamwork and ownership? As a Service Technician at Vestas, you get a job where you ensure a more sustainable future.
NCE > Service Sweden > Västerbotten South
The Vestas Northern and Central Europe region is a major business unit within Vestas with responsibility for sales, projects, installation and service for the region's wind farms and turbines. We have a regional office in Malmö and warehouses around the countries. Vestas NCE aims for the company's highest level of both modern energy and customer satisfaction as well as being the most attractive workplace for our employees. Our service technicians who take care of customers' turbines are one of our most important roles in delivering on our service commitments. We are on the lookout for a service technician to join our team in Åsele. In this role, you get to work in an exciting industry in a team of highly engaged colleagues working every day to make the world more sustainable.
Responsibilities
As a Service Technician, you hold an important role as the frontline of our service agreements and taking care of the customers turbines.
Your responsibilities will be:
• Electrical and mechanical troubleshooting and repairs on sites all over Sweden, and other Nordic countries, daily reporting in our ERP-system, SAP
• Service and maintenance according to the agreement, as well as carrying out a diversity of check-ups, repairs, and replacement activities of turbine components
• Friction-less operation of our turbines and use of our systems like condition monitoring and remote control
• Contact with customers regarding completed and upcoming service and repairs
• Responsibility of the service vehicle, warehouse, and order of material, tools, and spare parts
Qualifications
• Electrical background and several years of experience working with electricity
• Some experience within mechanics and hydraulics
• Major English skills, written and verbal
• Fluent in Swedish is beneficial but not required
• Good IT skills, as you will be reporting and communicating through various systems
• Driving license B (unrestricted)
Competencies
The position requires accuracy and professionalism as the quality and personal safety of our service work are highly considered. We believe that you recognize yourself in the following:
• Thriving when collaborating with others, yet with the ability to effectively plan your daily work
• A creative, problem-solving, and service-minded approach towards your tasks and in collaboration with colleagues across Vestas and with external stakeholders on site
• Open to travel and to a flexible environment, as unplanned work hours can occur
• A physical condition that enables you to handle heavy lifts and to work at heights
• Highest level of safety awareness
What we offer
Our team members are our most valuable resource, and we are committed to supporting their growth. After a thorough introduction course, we offer continuous development of your skills with our well-established education program. You get to work in a diverse team with motivated service technicians in a stimulating environment of an established fast-growing international company, where good communication and structure are the keys to good results. Your working area will be 100 meters up, which gives you a great view of our landscape. As Vestas promotes equality, we welcome both male and female applicants.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Åsele, Sweden. The work schedule is Monday to Friday 07:00 - 15:30 with one day weekend duty per month. You should expect some travel activity, approximately 50 days per year.
A requirement for obtaining employment is that you are approved for working at heights, which is assessed through a medical examination that is carried out during the recruitment process.
Please apply with your CV no later than 28/06/2025.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Linnéa Holm at linho@vestas.com
