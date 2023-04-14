Service Technician - Skänninge (36555)
Do you have experience and interest in electrical, mechanical or hydraulics? Do you want a challenging and varied job where you make a difference at a leading company in renewable energy?
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Unscheduled - Norra Götaland
Vestas Northern and Central Europe (NCE) is a business unit covering Scandinavia, Great Britain, Ireland, Poland, Finland, the Baltic States, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe and the southern part of Africa. We are responsible for sales, projects, installation and service for wind farms in these regions. We have a regional office in Malmö as well as warehouses around the countries. Service Nordics is responsible for service and maintenance of our wind turbines in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway. Vestas NCE strives to be the highest performing business unit within Vestas, both in terms of modern energy and customer satisfaction as well as being the most attractive place to work. With these ambitions, the service technician who takes care of customers' turbines plays an important role at the forefront of our service agreements. In this role, you will work in an exciting industry in teams with committed employees.
Tasks
Right now we are looking for a service technician to Skänninge, who will be part of the service team responsible for service and maintenance of our wind farms around Skänninge. We are looking for you with a positive attitude who enjoy working in teams. The service places high demands on accuracy and professionalism as we are extremely keen that our service work is carried out with the highest quality and safety. To succeed fully with the tasks, we believe that you are a person who has good knowledge of electricity and/or mechanics, is service-oriented and businesslike.
Your duties will include:
Troubleshooting and repair on wind turbines, both mechanical and electrical
Service and maintenance of wind turbines in accordance with service agreements
Customer contact with owners, service/repairs and clear reporting of performed actions
Responsibility and care of the service car incl. its warehouse
Responsibility for spare parts maintenance and inventory of premises warehouses as well as orders for
materials/spare parts/tools, returned goods, etc.
Daily reporting and registration in our business system, Salesforce
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have:
Experience or education in electricity or mechanics, electricity is a merit. You are also willing to develop your skills in the areas
Good general computer skills
Good oral and written proficiency in both Swedish and English (corporate language)
Previous experience as a service technician or similar work is meritorious
Driving licence
Competences
For this role, it is important to:
You enjoy working in teams, communicating with other parts of the organization and you are service-minded
You are solution-oriented, driven, structured and able to work independently
When working at height, good body physique is required
You have a high security mindset
A requirement for employment is that you are approved for mast and post certification, which consists of a load ECG and medical examination, and this is performed during the recruitment process.
What we offer
Our employees are our greatest asset. In addition to a competitive salary and benefits, such as wellness allowances and quick access to specialized medical care, we invest in your development. After a thorough introductory course, we offer continuous development of your skills with a well-established training program. You will work in a motivated team of service technicians in a stimulating environment and in a rapidly growing international company where good communication and structure are the key to good results. As Vestas works for an equal workplace, we welcome female as well as male applicants.
Other information
For more information about the position, please contact recruiter Linnéa Holm, +46 722 062 858. We process applications on an ongoing basis, so please apply as soon as possible, and no later than May 13, 2023. We reserve the right to change or withdraw our jobs at any time, including before the advertised end date.
