Service Technician - Bushing - Örebro (57960)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Örebro
2024-11-07
Do you have interest in mechanical, hydraulic and heavy machinery? Are you structured in your way of working and enjoy collaborating to get things done as well as working with your hands? Then we have the position for you! Vestas is looking for a Service Technician Bushing!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Dalarna
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. Vestas North and West Europe is a sales business unit responsible for the Sales function, Project, Installation and Service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, and we aim to make Vestas North and West Europe the best place to work. We continue to grow the traveling technician team in Sweden and are looking for committed technicians who are enthusiastic about preserving our planet through clean, renewable wind energy.
Responsibilities
Your primary tasks will be doing heavier up tower repair on critical components
Control of own inventory of spare parts and tools
Co-ordinating stakeholders in the task for example transport and logistics
Travel around the country, supporting our colleagues with the exchange of major components on several turbine types
Working primarily in Southern Sweden but also support in the North of Sweden and the Nordic region if needed
Qualifications
Important that you value safety first for you and your colleagues
Qualified mechanical or machinery experience, such as heavy machinery, marine engineer, tool operator, car-, agricultural- or truck mechanics
Experience as Service Technician within Turbine industry
You don't have to be an expert in turbine work to start, we will teach you how we operate. But Mechanical, hydraulic, and heavy machinery experience is attractive
You have the physical ability to climb stairs and ladders, and working while carrying materials and tools round in the turbine
You hold a valid driver's license B as minimum (Swedish B96/C is meritorious)
Requirement for a high level of flexibility in terms of travel and working hours
Competencies
Highly collaborative and team-oriented
An open-minded and positive attitude
Structured and independent, resourceful to solve issues even when no support is available
Flexible, as the position requires travelling and unplanned overtime may occur
Good physical condition and ability to perform manual handling and working at heights
What we offer
Our employees are our asset. In addition to an attractive salary and benefits, such as wellness grants and quick access to specialized healthcare, we invest in your development. After a thorough introductory course, we offer continuous development of your skills with a well-established training program. You get to work in a team with great diversity and motivated service technicians, in a stimulating environment in a fast-growing international company where good communication and structure are the key to good results. As Vestas works for a gender-equal workplace, we welcome female as well as male applicants. Vestas has a collective agreement with SEKO.
Additional information
You will be working on a rotating schedule and the days of travelling can reach around 190 per year, and your primary start location will be Örebro, Sweden. You always work in a team of two. A requirement for employment is that you are approved for working at heights, which consists of a load EKG and medical examination, and this is performed during the recruitment process. If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 06.12.2024. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date. For additional information about the position, please contact: Field Supervisor Carsten Kjaer, +46 (0)76 116 93 48 / cakcs@vestas.com
or Recruiter Linnéa Holm at linho@vestas.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574), https://careers.vestas.com/job/Orebro-Service-Technician-Bushing-%C3%96reb/1121830801/
702 10 ÖREBRO
Örebro Jobbnummer
9000116