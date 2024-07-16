Service Specialist Academy
2024-07-16
We are now looking for a person who is passionate about data and systems to join our Academy team in Lund. You will join Axis Communications Academy which develops training programs for our partners, focusing on design and implementation of smart Axis network solutions and technologies for a global audience.
Who is your future team?
Axis Communications Academy's role is to drive training innovation: we are passionate about sharing expert knowledge! We are a highly collaborative team that works cross-functionally with the global Academy community within Axis. We ensure that Axis continues to deliver high-quality and up-to-date training based on business goals and our partners' learning needs.
What you'll do as Service Specialist Academy
You will have responsibility for administering the Learning Management System (LMS), and additional systems integrated with the LMS, including Salesforce and CRM. You will also coordinate the Axis Certification program, working continuously to improve partner experience and support the business in driving certification globally.
The work includes, e.g.,
* Administer new courses, learning plans, and course cards in LMS (Docebo).
* Coordinate LMS with the regions and regional Academy needs.
* Align regional data requirements and follow-up on Academy statistics and metrics.
* Extract Academy data for analysis, reporting, and continuous improvement.
* Extract and analyze course feedback to evaluate training effectiveness.
* Collaborate with LMS BPO (business product owner) for system updates or improvements.
* Administrate the Axis Certified Professional program, together with external exam provider.
* Support regions and partners with certification exam issues.
* Plan and coordinate update of certification content and test questions.
* Develop and plan surveys to collect relevant Academy data.
* Support Academy team with ad-hoc projects related to systems and data.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you are passionate about data and using data to drive decisions, to continuously improve, and to work more efficiently. You have a good understanding of systems, and a keen eye for detail to ensure data accuracy and consistency. You have an analytical mindset with the ability analyze data and draw insights, and effective communication skills to clearly explain data-related information and facilitate utilization of data-driven insights. You are a team player who values cross-functional collaboration and stakeholder management. You appreciate to work independently and navigate efficiently between tasks, adapting easily to changing priorities.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* Excellent English knowledge, both written and spoken, as the Academy works with a global audience and stakeholder network.
* Relevant bachelor's degree or equivalent and a minimum of 2 years' experience from working with data and systems.
* Experience from learning management systems (LMS), Salesforce, and CRM.
* Great communication skills.
* Strong analytical skills.
* Project management skills.
* Experience of leading cross-functional projects.
* Technical understanding and interest.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis. We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee, you can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion, read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We are continuously evaluating applications, so don't wait to apply! If you have additional questions, please contact Manager Academy HQ,Lisel Linderman via e-mail
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said we want to wish you a fantastic summer! Ersättning
