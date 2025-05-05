Service Senior Engineer
Service Delivery Expert in Digital Energy
Mission
As a Service Delivery Expert, you will be ensuring health & safety, team engagement, operational excellence, including service sales and first-class service delivery. While actively participating, you will act as a role model for the entire team, guiding services, team, and customer development.
Key Responsibilities
Assist the Service Manager in developing productive and rewarding relationships with key customers in the regional area to grow our business and demonstrate the value of Schneider Electric. Ensure SE IMPACT values are implemented in the team. You will serve as the first line of escalation for technical issues encountered by the service team, providing help and support when necessary.
Collaborate with the team coordinator (Planning team, Service coordinator) to ensure full utilization of the service team and achieve or exceed our operational commitments to customers. Take ownership of the team skills matrix and provide guidance for future training requirements. Keep the service team updated with technical and product updates, develop and share best practices among the team and other Senior Service Engineers.
Review service quality and satisfaction across the area, initiate improvements to drive increased team performance, and inspire process and behavioral change among your team to consistently improve customer satisfaction ratings. Embed Safety as our No.1 priority by leading the team's adherence to HSE policies and processes, ensuring requirements are met at all times by engineers, use of PPE, and reporting Near Misses. Conduct HSE audits on customer sites.
Embrace and become a role model for Schneider Electric process and policy adoption, delivering service in the region to the highest ethical standards. Work collaboratively with Application Center and Sales teams to influence and support sales activity within the Digital Energy business, as well as promote products and opportunities to drive cross-business sales opportunities. Perform any other tasks relevant to the position.
Requirements
Education
* Technical education (typically technician or engineer, e.g., in electrical or building automation or other relevant fields).
Language Requirements
* Proficiency in Swedish is required.
* Fluency in English.
Experience
* Proven experience in field service, technical support, or a similar customer-facing role.
* Strong technical aptitude and problem-solving skills.
* Typically at least 6 years of work experience in similar tasks, with the ability to manage the most complex service tasks and support engineers & technicians.
Skills Requirements
* Familiarity with building management, fire or security offerings, and continuous learning of new products and systems.
* Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities, aligned with Schneider's values.
* Ability to work independently and collaborate effectively within a team.
Looking to make an IMPACT with your career?
When you are thinking about joining a new team, culture matters. At Schneider Electric, our values and behaviors are the foundation for creating a great culture to support business success. We believe that our IMPACT values - Inclusion, Mastery, Purpose, Action, Curiosity, Teamwork - starts with us.
IMPACT is also your invitation to join Schneider Electric where you can contribute to turning sustainability ambition into actions, no matter what role you play. It is a call to connect your career with the ambition of achieving a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable world.
We are looking for IMPACT Makers; exceptional people who turn sustainability ambitions into actions at the intersection of automation, electrification, and digitization. We celebrate IMPACT Makers and believe everyone has the potential to be one.
Become an IMPACT Maker with Schneider Electric - apply today!
EUR36 billion global revenue
• 13% organic growth
150 000+ employees in 100+ countries
#1 on the Global 100 World's most sustainable corporations
You must submit an online application to be considered for any position with us. This position will be posted until filled.
